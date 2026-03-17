CITGO Launches Advanced Moly Grease for Construction and Mining Industries

New Mystik JT-6 Heavy Duty SynBlend 460 Moly Plus #2 with molybdenum disulfide enables customers to conquer the harsh realities of construction and mining operations

HOUSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation recently launched its Mystik JT-6 Heavy Duty SynBlend 460 Moly Plus #2 (HD460 Moly Plus #2), the latest product in its premium line of JT-6 greases. Engineered with advanced technology and designed for severe-duty applications, this new grease offers superior performance that goes beyond traditional molybdenum disulfide (moly)-based greases.

"HD460 Moly Plus #2 was developed for equipment operating in dirty, wet and high-load environments common in the construction and mining industries," said Braden McElroy, General Manager of CITGO Lubricants. "This new product reflects our commitment to innovation by delivering enhanced protection in severe-duty applications, helping reduce unplanned downtime and lower overall maintenance costs."

This cutting-edge grease is formulated with moly for enhanced protection in abrasive environments and delivers enhanced load carrying capability and thermal stability beyond traditional moly-based greases. By combining a lithium complex thickener, HD 460 Moly Plus #2 is compatible with most North American greases helping simplify product changeovers across mixed fleets. It is also comprised of ISO 460 synthetic-blend base oils and has robust extreme pressure (EP) performance to help extend equipment life and reduce costly repairs.

Moly is only part of the solution. HD460 Moly Plus #2 features:

High weld strength and strong wear control to protect components from shock loading impact and boundary lubrication conditions that can lead to premature pin and bushing failure.





Effective adhesion in wet conditions, resisting water washout and high-pressure spray-off during rain, washdowns and muddy jobsite conditions where grease loss can expose metal surfaces to accelerated wear.





Low oil separation to help keep it in place.





Effective oxidation resistance to support longer service intervals.





500°F dropping point to support high-temperature operations.

HD460 Moly Plus #2 is available through authorized Mystik Lubricants Marketers nationwide and is recommended for excavators, wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks, track dozers, haul trucks, drills and draglines. For more information, please visit www.mystiklubes.com.

About Mystik Lubricants

Mystik Lubricants develops products in real-world conditions that are specially formulated to meet the unique demands of specialized machines. We're one of the largest manufacturers of grease in the United States. Our products are the choice of professional riders and enthusiasts, who demand maximum performance in the toughest conditions.

Mystik Lubricants traces its heritage to 1922. Producing millions of gallons of finished lubricants and greases annually, Mystik supplies products to automotive, heavy-duty, commercial, industrial, powersports and agricultural customers through blending and packaging facilities across the country.

Built on a legacy of premium products, superior technical knowledge and personalized service, the Mystik product line is "Made to Make it Last" and continues to expand on a reputation of trust and confidence that can only be earned through proven performance and commitment.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 43 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,600 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 829,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

SOURCE CITGO Petroleum Corporation