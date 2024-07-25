CITGO Commits $100,000 to Houston Disaster Relief Efforts Following Hurricane Beryl

Funds to support food, shelter, and essential supplies for Houstonians in wake of recent storm

HOUSTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl, CITGO is donating $100,000 to support local disaster relief efforts being conducted by the Houston Food Bank (HFB), Catholic Charities, and Team Rubicon. While this contribution will address the most urgent needs of food, shelter, and essential supplies, it will also provide long-term support to the affected areas in and around Houston.

On July 8, Hurricane Beryl swept through the city, causing widespread destruction and electricity loss to more than two million homes and businesses. Many communities are still grappling with power outages and other disruptions as rebuilding and restoration efforts continue.

"Our community took a direct hit from Beryl and affected millions of people, some of whom are still suffering weeks after the storm," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "These three organizations are at the forefront of the recovery efforts, and together we are committed to helping our neighbors in their time of greatest need."

The CITGO donation is broken down as follows:

$50,000 to Houston Food Bank (HFB)

In the aftermath of Beryl, HFB's production output and distribution doubled to approximately 1.2 million pounds of food per day. The funds will help distribute ice, water, fruit, and ready-to-eat meals to HFB's network of community partners, including cooling centers and shelters. As the communities in HFB's 18-county service area focus on recovery, HFB will continue to deliver disaster boxes and non-perishable food items and replenish its warehouse and coolers to support ongoing summer feeding programs and regular distributions.

$25,000 to Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities, in collaboration with TeamCITGO volunteers, used the donation to support a drive-through disaster distribution event on July 20 at its headquarters. During this event, food, water, and cleaning supplies were distributed to individuals and families affected by the storm.

$25,000 to Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon deployed disaster response volunteers—or Greyshirts—to the state on July 13 to provide Hurricane Beryl assistance. The Greyshirts are serving in and around Houston, tarping roofs, conducting chainsaw operations to clear access to homes and critical infrastructure, bucking and limbing vegetative debris, and mucking out homes damaged by the hurricane.

CITGO is dedicated to supporting communities in times of need. Through strategic partnerships and generous donations, we strive to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected by natural disasters and other crises. For more information on CITGO's commitment to community, please visit https://www.citgo.com/responsibility.

