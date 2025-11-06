CITGO Concludes 2025 Marketer Roundtable Meetings, Strengthening Connections with Customers

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO® Petroleum Corporation completed its annual Marketer Roundtable meetings this week providing customers direct engagement with CITGO leadership while introducing 2026 program initiatives that support growth and strengthen the CITGO brand. Spanning across the Northern, Southern and Central regions of the United States, a total of 14 meetings were held in multiple cities from Oct. 7 through Nov. 6.

Chris Kiesling, CITGO Assistant Vice President Light Oils Operations & Marketing, at the roundtable meeting in Houston, Texas.

"We've built momentum as a brand. We are evolving our image and supercharging our loyalty program," said Chris Kiesling, Assistant Vice President of Light Oil Operations and Marketing for CITGO. "Our marketers are part of our growth story, and we embrace the opportunity these meetings bring to engage with them to celebrate joint accomplishments, collaborate and share our future vision."

Not only did the meetings enable business owners and their teams to engage with CITGO representatives, but they also provided insights into regional market performance, an overview of the company's strategic plan, and recommendations for effectively utilizing CITGO resources within each region.

Marketers learned about 2026 initiatives including:

Advancements to the Club CITGO loyalty program designed to enhance customer experience in convenience and mobile payments





A new mystery shop partnership





Expanded subscription offerings





The evolution of the Good to Go advertising campaign

The sessions also recognized longstanding partnerships and hinted at potential future collaborations in the works for the coming year. Overall, the annual meeting series provided CITGO marketers with an opportunity to gain insights, expand professional networks, and foster enthusiasm for future developments.

To learn more about becoming a CITGO marketer, visit www.citgo.com/partner-with-us.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

