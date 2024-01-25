CITGO Lemont Refinery Awards First Responder Grants

News provided by

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

25 Jan, 2024, 12:42 ET

LEMONT, Ill., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, CITGO Lemont Refinery recently awarded first responder grants to agencies in Lemont, Lockport, Romeoville and Will County as a continuation of the CITGO Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) program.

"We created the CAER First Responder Grant Program back in 2021 to better partner with our first responders who are the real heroes of our community," stated Jim Cristman, CITGO Lemont Vice President and General Manager, "and we are proud to support them as they provide ongoing, critical services to the surrounding area."

Eight grants totaling more than $80,000 were awarded to the following agencies for specific projects: Will County Emergency Management Agency; Romeoville, Lemont and Lockport Police Departments; the Lemont and Lockport Fire Districts; and the Will County Sheriff's Office. The grants will be used for educational and disaster relief purposes, focusing on better preparation for our communities.

The CITGO Lemont Refinery CAER Council was formed in 2002 to share information and increase understanding and cooperation between CITGO, community leaders and communities regarding safety, the environment and emergency response. The council is made up of police, fire, other community leaders and refinery leadership. CAER continues to be a successful model for keeping community leaders informed on important information.

About CITGO
CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 37 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

SOURCE CITGO Petroleum Corporation

Also from this source

Dennis Willig Appointed CITGO Vice President of Refining; Ryan Vining Appointed Vice President and General Manager Corpus Christi Refinery

CITGO Petroleum Corporation today named Dennis Willig the company's new Vice President of Refining, where he will oversee operations at the company's ...

CITGO Raises More Than $2.9 Million for Muscular Dystrophy Association

CITGO Petroleum Corporation concluded another successful fundraising year with more than $2.9 million raised for the Muscular Dystrophy Association's ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.