CITGO Lemont Refinery Awards First Responder Grants

LEMONT, Ill., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, CITGO Lemont Refinery recently awarded first responder grants to agencies in Lemont, Lockport, Romeoville and Will County as a continuation of the CITGO Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) program.

"We created the CAER First Responder Grant Program back in 2021 to better partner with our first responders who are the real heroes of our community," stated Jim Cristman, CITGO Lemont Vice President and General Manager, "and we are proud to support them as they provide ongoing, critical services to the surrounding area."

Eight grants totaling more than $80,000 were awarded to the following agencies for specific projects: Will County Emergency Management Agency; Romeoville, Lemont and Lockport Police Departments; the Lemont and Lockport Fire Districts; and the Will County Sheriff's Office. The grants will be used for educational and disaster relief purposes, focusing on better preparation for our communities.

The CITGO Lemont Refinery CAER Council was formed in 2002 to share information and increase understanding and cooperation between CITGO, community leaders and communities regarding safety, the environment and emergency response. The council is made up of police, fire, other community leaders and refinery leadership. CAER continues to be a successful model for keeping community leaders informed on important information.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 37 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

