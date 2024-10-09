CITGO Lemont Refinery Raises More Than $190,000 for United Way of Will County

"Caring for our community is embedded in our culture, and supporting United Way of Will County is one of the best ways we can do that," stated Jim Cristman, Vice President and General Manager CITGO Lemont Refinery. "Our employees really make the difference in this campaign, and we are extremely proud of their efforts."

The funds raised will be used to support more than 79 programs throughout Will County that fall within United Way's impact areas of education, economic mobility, and health and wellness. With the need for support greater than ever, CITGO Lemont Refinery employees have continued to step up again to make a difference in the community.

United Way of Will County President and CEO Sarah Oprzedek shared how CITGO employees are making a difference in Will County. "We are deeply grateful for the continued generosity and support from CITGO and its dedicated employees. Thank you, CITGO, for standing by us as a valued partner. Together, we will keep making a positive difference and bringing hope to those in need," stated Sarah Oprzedek.

To kick off a four-week campaign, employees came together for a summer Olympics themed company-wide picnic with Olympic-themed games and food from around the world. Several United Way agencies attended the kickoff to share the impact of CITGO's donations on their organizations.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

