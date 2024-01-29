CITGO Lemont Refinery Raises Over $200,000 for United Way of Will County

LEMONT, Ill., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Lemont Refinery held its annual employee giving campaign for United Way of Will County this past Fall. Just over $200,000 was raised by more than 150 CITGO employees, including support from the United Steel Workers Union (USW) and a donation from CITGO Petroleum Corporation. To kick off a three-week long campaign, employees came together for an Oktoberfest themed company-wide picnic with live Polka music from the Die Musikmeisters Band, pretzels and sausages. Several United Way Agencies attended the kickoff to share the impact CITGO's donations have on their organizations.

United Way of Will County President and CEO Sarah Oprzedek shared how CITGO employees are making a difference in Will County. "Gratitude fills our hearts as we receive this generous support from CITGO and its compassionate employees. Thank you, CITGO, for your unwavering support and partnership. Together, we will continue to make a meaningful impact and create a brighter future for those in need," stated Sarah Oprzedek.

The funds raised will be used to support more than 78 programs throughout Will County that fall within United Way's impact areas of education, economic mobility, and health and wellness. With the need for support greater than ever, CITGO Lemont Refinery employees have continued to step up again to make a difference in the community.

"We are proud to continue our support for United Way of Will County through employee contributions, corporate donations and fundraising events" stated Jim Cristman, Vice President and General Manager CITGO Lemont Refinery. CITGO has raised more than $2.75 million for United Way of Will County over the past 23 years."

About CITGO

