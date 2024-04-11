Mission of Mercy Dental Clinic Celebrates One Year of Service and Impact Thanks to CITGO

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery is proud to continue its longtime community partnership with Mission of Mercy, celebrating one year of service for the organization's CITGO Dental Clinic. With a $50,000 donation from CITGO last year, the organization was able to expand its no-cost medical care to the uninsured and under-insured in our community.

During its first year of service, approximately 15 patients were served every month, receiving exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings and extractions. This also included repeat visitors who required extensive dental work. The organization has recruited a dedicated group of local volunteers, including dentists, dental assistants and dental hygienists, who donate their personal time to provide free dental care to patients who arguably need it most.

"CITGO understands that a healthier community is a better community. That is one of many reasons we made this significant investment in Mission of Mercy and its dental clinic," said Ryan Vining, Vice President and General Manager, CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery. "One year later, we are excited to hear from patients and Mission of Mercy staff about the positive impact that the clinic is already making."

Sherry Bowers, Executive Director of Mission of Mercy, said there are long-term plans to offer more services at the dental clinic including dentures and partials. According to Bowers, the Texas Department of State Health Services said in 2020 that over ten percent of adults in Corpus Christi have lost six or more teeth, making the free care offered by the dental clinic especially important to the health of our community.

"Through the partnership and generosity of CITGO, Mission of Mercy has been able to provide essential dental care at no cost to those in need, offering relief, restoring smiles, and instilling hope," Bowers said. "As we celebrate the one-year anniversary, I am truly grateful for the generous gift of $50,000 to open our free Dental Clinic. The enduring commitment has truly made a significant impact on the health and well-being of our community by ensuring access to essential dental care for all."

Bowers said the organization is continually recruiting more dental professionals to volunteer so the clinic can improve the oral health of current patients and serve others in need.

