Citi Wealth Unveils "Citi Sky" - An AI-Powered Member of the Citi Wealth Team, Built Using Google Cloud and Google DeepMind Technologies

Citi Sky is designed to transform the client experience by providing actionable insights and anticipating client financial needs through advanced voice and avatar technology

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '26 -- Citi Wealth today unveiled Citi Sky SM, an always-on AI-powered member of the Citi Wealth team that was built using technology from Google Cloud and Google DeepMind. Citi Sky is aimed at reshaping how clients in the U.S. access market insights, act on opportunities, and engage with their financial advisors. Over time, the new capability will create a more intuitive, responsive, and personalized wealth experience – elevating the Citi Wealth client journey while empowering advisors.

Announced at the Google Cloud Next 2026 conference, it will be made available to Citigold® clients beginning this summer in a phased roll-out in the U.S. Citi Sky was developed using the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and will be integrated over time into Citi Wealth platforms in the U.S. to work alongside financial advisors in helping clients make confident financial decisions.

Among key capabilities at launch:

Financial guidance and support : Delivering timely guidance for clients, including prompts for bank certificate of deposit (CD) maturity events and the provision of market insights from Citi Wealth's Chief Investment Office.

: Delivering timely guidance for clients, including prompts for bank certificate of deposit (CD) maturity events and the provision of market insights from Citi Wealth's Chief Investment Office. Conversational interaction : Enabling natural and dynamic engagement by leveraging Google DeepMind's latest real-time avatar technology and Gemini's live audio and video models.

: Enabling natural and dynamic engagement by leveraging Google DeepMind's latest real-time avatar technology and Gemini's live audio and video models. Multilingual capabilities: Launching in English and Spanish, Citi Sky is designed to scale to additional languages over time.

"We believe Citi Sky will change the model of wealth management," said Andy Sieg, Head of Wealth. "For decades, managing your financial life meant navigating apps, calls, and meetings. With Citi Sky, you simply ask – and act. This is the shift from interface to intelligence, from transactions to outcomes."

"At the center is a universal question: 'Am I financially ok?' Citi Sky answers that in real time – bringing together insight and execution in a way that is simple and clear. It doesn't replace our advisors – it makes them more powerful, extending their reach and deepening their impact. In fact, Citi Wealth plans to add advisors in the years ahead," Sieg said.

The development of Citi Sky involved Google's full AI stack, from Cloud infrastructure to Google DeepMind. This included using Gemini models on Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, a unified environment for building, scaling, governing and optimizing enterprise-grade agents. To power the Citi Sky virtual persona and multimodal capabilities, Citi collaborated closely with Google DeepMind's Applied team and Google Cloud Forward Deployed AI Engineers, using Google DeepMind's real-time avatar technology and Gemini's Live API to enable seamless, low-latency audio and video conversations. Interactions are being built on a secure, grounded data foundation and designed to be in compliance with regulatory standards. Citi Wealth and Google will continue to partner in expanding the capabilities of Citi Sky to support colleague and client needs and ensure best-in-class service.

"The future of financial services lies in the ability to turn vast amounts of data into conversational, actionable intelligence for investors," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "With Gemini Enterprise as the backbone of Citi Sky, combined with frontier models from Google DeepMind, Citi Wealth is establishing a new blueprint for how agentic AI can drive high-quality, personalized financial insights for millions of its customers."

The technology builds upon Citi and Google Cloud's multi-year strategic partnership to support the bank's digital strategy, expanding the use of Google's AI technologies from Citi's internal operations to how Citi Wealth clients manage, grow, and protect their wealth.

Citi Sky was developed in partnership with the Wealth Intelligence team, led by Joe Bonanno, and the Wealth Technology organization, led by Dipendra Malhotra; and the Wealth Marketing team, led by Patty Sachs.

To learn more about Citi Sky, click here.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud