citizenM to Debut Third Washington, D.C. Hotel in Historic Georgetown District

citizenM Washington, D.C. Georgetown opens steps from the landmark C&O Canal featuring bold design, local artwork, and stylish amenities.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening in June 2026, Marriott International and Another Star – the hotel management company that owns and operates citizenM's current portfolio of 37 hotels in the US and Europe – will debut its third Washington, D.C. property: citizenM Washington, D.C. Georgetown. The opening marks the first property opening for citizenM as part of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands. All citizenM guests can now earn and redeem Marriott Bonvoy points across all citizenM stays. Travelers can also still enjoy access to citizenM's paid membership program, mycitizenM+, which now includes instant Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status for members.

citizenM Washington, D.C. Georgetown Lobby

Designed by the brand's longtime architecture partner, Concrete Amsterdam, the 230-room hotel brings citizenM's signature bold, design-forward approach to the capital's oldest neighborhood. Blending vibrant hospitality with smart, modern design, the property will offer both travelers and locals a dynamic destination to eat, sleep, work, and play.

Located just a short walk from Georgetown's waterfront, citizenM Washington, D.C. Georgetown brings the brand's signature vibrant hospitality to one of the capital's most character-filled neighborhoods. Steps from Georgetown's lively shopping streets, cafés, and boutiques, the hotel places guests at the center of the neighborhood's energy while offering a comfortable retreat from the pace of the city. The property is also within walking distance of Georgetown University, making it an ideal stay for campus visitors.

Within the property, guests have access to stylish amenities, including a cozy living room perfect for bleisure travelers catching up on emails, the brand's signature canteenM serving 24/7 snacks and drinks, a 24/7 gym, and plenty of eye-catching art – including a newly-commissioned mural from D.C. based artist J.D. Deardourff.

citizenM is best experienced in the guest rooms, which are smartly furnished with everything modern travelers need, and nothing they don't. All guestroom features are designed to maximize efficiency and comfort: the beds are XL king-size wall-to-wall with an extra fluffed duvet and luxury bedding, the 4K widescreen TV offers streaming options via free Wi-Fi so that guests can enjoy their own content, and a powerful rain shower with full-size shower gel, shampoo, and conditioner will soothe all long- and short-haul travelers. The room ambiance is fully controlled by an in-room iPad – the blinds, climate, TV, and even the light colors – are easily adjustable.

"citizenM has always been a brand that sees travel differently. It understands that today's travelers are looking for more than a place to stay – they want to feel connected to the energy, culture, and character of the places they visit. With the opening of citizenM Washington, D.C. Georgetown, guests are invited into one of the city's most vibrant neighborhoods through a hospitality experience that is thoughtful, design-forward, and unmistakably human," says Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International. "The moments that define a journey are rarely the ones on an itinerary. They're the unexpected discoveries, meaningful connections, and sense of belonging that travel makes possible. Those are the experiences that stay with people for years, and they're the foundation of the lasting relationship we aspire to build with every guest."

"The opening of citizenM Washington, D.C. Georgetown – the first citizenM to debut under the Marriott Bonvoy umbrella – is an especially exciting milestone marking not only our continued momentum in North America, but a new chapter right in Marriott's own backyard," said Satya Anand, Group President, U.S., Canada and the Caribbean and Latin America at Marriott International. "We're offering new and unique ways for guests to experience everything citizenM has to offer."

"We are thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of our third Washington, D.C. location," says Lennert de Jong, Chief Executive Officer of Another Star. "Georgetown is widely recognized as a creative and cultural hub within the city – we are excited to become part of this community. With our prime location and locally inspired works of art, citizenM Washington, D.C. Georgetown will be the go-to spot for residents and travelers alike."

At the heart of citizenM's top-notch service and signature personality is its hotel staff – the ambassadors. Typically hired from outside of the hospitality industry, ambassadors are chosen first for their attitude (not skills) and put through a six-week immersion course to learn all about citizenM's unique culture. All ambassadors are trained in all jobs, from receptionist and problem-solver to barista and bartender, meaning guests are never told to speak to someone else when they need help. More importantly, they all embody today's modern citizen: curious, well-traveled and open-minded. They are also citizenM's walking concierges who know lots of things about their city and readily provide tips about the best places to visit.

The new property, found at 3401 K Street, joins the growing citizenM portfolio under Another Star and Marriott International, which includes properties within New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Miami, Menlo Park, Austin, and more worldwide. For more information visit www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/waszg-citizenm-washington-dc-georgetown/overview/.

ABOUT CITIZENM

citizenM® is a lifestyle hotel brand designed for today's modern travelers — mobile citizens of the world. Created for the way people live, work and travel today, citizenM offers more than just a place to sleep, with welcoming spaces to work, relax and connect in the world's most vibrant cities. The brand combines intuitive technology that makes every stay seamless, bold contemporary art that goes far beyond traditional "hotel art," and genuine, human service delivered by its signature ambassadors. citizenM has grown intentionally, with 37 hotels across 10 countries in many of the world's most dynamic urban destinations. By focusing on the cities and neighborhoods where modern travelers want to be, citizenM delivers design-led, comfortable stays in exceptional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.citizenm.com and follow along on TikTok and Instagram. citizenM proudly participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's global travel program offering members an extraordinary portfolio of brands, exclusive experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unmatched benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT ANOTHER STAR

Another Star is the company that owns and operates all citizenM hotels in key global gateway cities in Europe and the United States. With its distinctive central operating model, in which hotels are run like a single global retail brand, Another Star remains focused on delivering world-class guest satisfaction across its owned portfolio. Another Star currently owns 37 hotels, including locations in London, Paris, Amsterdam, New York, Boston, Miami and Los Angeles. The company is continuing to expand the portfolio with plans to open two new properties by mid-2026 in London and Washington, D.C.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.