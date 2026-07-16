W Hotels Makes its Debut in Saudi Arabia with the Unveiling of W Riyadh - KAFD

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Key Facts

The 210-room urban escape is shaped by its city setting, designed for connection through distinct day-to-night programming.

Distinct dining venues serve as social gathering spaces, debuting new offerings to Riyadh's culinary scene.

The hotel's design expression is informed by the country's rich heritage and its urban location.

BETHESDA, Md., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, has announced the opening of W Riyadh – KAFD, marking the brand's debut in Saudi Arabia. Located in King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), the hotel serves as a social and dining destination, with detail-driven design, multiple dining venues, curated programming, and the brand's signature Whatever/Whenever service.

W Riyadh - KAFD

"The opening of W Riyadh – KAFD is a significant moment for the brand as it enters Saudi Arabia and reinforces our commitment to redefining luxury lifestyle hospitality across the Middle East," said Helen Leighton, Vice President, Luxury Brands, EMEA. "W Hotels has always been rooted in creativity and culture, and W Riyadh – KAFD is an expression of the brand's design ethos, anticipatory service evolution, and immersive programming."

Design Rooted in Local Heritage

Located within King Abdullah Financial District, the hotel sits within Riyadh's business and lifestyle hub. Designed by LW Design, the interiors reference Saudi culture through interpretations of Najdi textiles and art. Stone and veined marble are used throughout the hotel, reflecting the country's desert and mountain landscapes, alongside geometric textures and textiles inspired by Al Sadu, a traditional weaving pattern.

Guests arrive at a large lobby designed with a balance of open gathering areas and quieter spaces for dining and relaxation. A six‑metre tapestry by Saudi artist Abdulnasser Gharem anchors the space, complemented by sculptural elements and floor‑to‑ceiling curtains that reference the early stages of the weaving process. The W Lounge draws inspiration from traditional gathering settings, with circular banquettes and sunken tables informed by Bedouin firepit arrangements.

The hotel features 210 guestrooms including 17 suites, two penthouse suites, and the W Penthouse. Guestrooms feature a palette of green, ruby, gold, and bronze accents, geometric textiles, and English and Arabic typography wall art by Saudi artist Abdulnasser Gharem. The penthouse suites offer expanded layouts with floor‑to‑ceiling windows overlooking downtown Riyadh. The 390‑square‑metre W Penthouse includes two bedrooms, separate living and dining areas, a kitchenette, an office, and a gym area with steam and sauna facilities. A floor‑to‑ceiling installation of wooden and illuminated spheres references Subha, traditional prayer beads associated with reflection and mindfulness.

A Social and Dining Destination

W Riyadh – KAFD brings together a range of dining venues that contribute to the city's evolving culinary landscape and provide spaces for gathering throughout the day. Sira features a Latin American–inspired menu prepared in an open kitchen, with dishes cooked over an open fire. The restaurant includes a central bar serving crafted mocktails. Beni is a coffee house offering specialty coffee and artisanal ice cream, operating as an all‑day space for informal meetings and breaks. WET Deck is the hotel's outdoor setting with Mediterranean‑inspired food, private cabanas, and poolside seating. Later this year, Sahari – named after the Arabic word for staying up late – will open as an outdoor lounge designed for scheduled performances and social events.

Elevated Convenience

Wellbeing at W Riyadh – KAFD is supported through dedicated spa, fitness, and event facilities. The brand's signature AWAY Spa offers a selection of treatments in an intentionally designed environment, while FIT, the brand's take on the signature hotel gym, provides a fitness studio equipped with modern training technology. The hotel also features extensive event space, including 15 flexible meeting rooms and a ballroom, designed for a range of business and social uses.

For more information, please visit the website: www.wriyadhkafd.com.

ABOUT W HOTELS

Born from the social electricity of New York City, W Hotels has been at the forefront of lifestyle hospitality for over two decades. With more than 70 destinations around the world, the detail-driven design, signature Whatever/Whenever service, and buzzing Living Rooms cultivate experiences of social connectivity. Each location brings together the magnetic energy of W Hotels and the essence of local culture, creating spaces for new perspectives and a freedom of self-expression. For more information on W Hotels, visit w-hotels.com and stay connected on Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook, and YouTube. W Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy's® extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.