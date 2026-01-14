Citizens State Bank Partners with MANTL to Unify and Modernize Deposit Account Opening Across All Banking Channels

The Indiana-based bank will create one front door for all deposit accounts across consumer and business segments to scale growth and unlock institution-wide efficiencies

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MANTL, an Alkami solution team and leading provider of loan and deposit account opening technology, today announced a partnership with Citizens State Bank, headquartered in New Castle, Indiana, to transform its retail and business deposit account opening experience. The partnership marks a key step in Citizens State Bank's digital transformation strategy, leveraging one unified platform for deposit accounts across all customer segments and banking channels.

"At Citizens State Bank, we're committed to delivering a world-class experience for both our clients and our team," said Jordan Wills, director of digital strategy and marketing at Citizens State Bank. "When we set out to transform our account opening process—both in-branch and online—we knew we needed a partner that could match our drive for innovation, security, and simplicity. Account opening should feel effortless, modern, and built around the customer. After an extensive evaluation, it was clear that MANTL was the right partner to help us bring that vision to life."

Citizens State Bank plans to go live first with MANTL retail online account opening, with phased rollouts of retail in-branch and business account opening to follow. By leveraging MANTL's full suite of omnichannel account opening products, the bank will deliver a consistent, streamlined experience across every channel while optimizing efficiency for staff and ensuring simplicity for retail and business customers.

MANTL's Onboarding & Account Opening Solution will allow Citizens State Bank to automate over 85% of application decisions, including Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) checks, product service ordering, funding, and core booking, to reduce manual processes and accelerate growth.

"We are proud to partner with Citizens State Bank to consolidate all deposit account openings into one powerful platform," said Benjamin Conant, chief product officer, Alkami and co-founder, MANTL. "By leveraging MANTL's unified technology for both retail and business accounts, the bank is well-positioned to grow strategically and efficiently while providing more intuitive customer experiences."

Citizens State Bank currently leverages Alkami's advanced automated clearing house (ACH) functionality, and the addition of MANTL further expands its presence within the Alkami Digital Banking Platform.

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About MANTL

MANTL is an Alkami solution team that offers unified account origination technology, empowering banks and credit unions to open loan and deposit accounts seamlessly on any banking channel in real time. MANTL Deposit Origination is among the fastest and most performant solutions on the market; consumers can open a new deposit account in under five minutes, businesses can open a new deposit account in under ten minutes, and MANTL customers raise billions in core deposits. MANTL Loan Origination simplifies each step in the loan process, automating up to 100% of loan application decisions to ensure an intuitive, feature-rich experience from personal loans to business financing. Founded in 2016, MANTL was acquired in March 2025 by Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S. For more information, visit mantl.com or follow MANTL on LinkedIn.

About Citizens State Bank

Citizens State Bank is a fourth-generation, family-owned community bank that has proudly served Indiana communities since 1873. Built on a legacy of trust and stability, we combine more than 150 years of experience with modern technology to deliver financial solutions that make life easier and more meaningful for our clients. Our mission is to help our clients, co-workers, and communities succeed, and we believe technology should enhance, rather than replace, the relationships at the heart of banking. By pairing personal service with innovative digital tools, we ensure every client has a knowledgeable banking partner they can count on today and for the future. To learn more, call 888-529-5450 or visit www.mycsbin.com. Discover the difference a local bank can make.

