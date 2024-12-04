Citrin Cooperman Acquires Andsager, Bartlett & Pieroni, LLP

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC, the premier professional services provider for private, middle market businesses and high-net-worth individuals, announced today that it has acquired substantially all the assets of Andsager, Bartlett & Pieroni, LLP ("ABP"), a well-established boutique tax firm based in Providence, Rhode Island, specializing in high-end tax services for businesses and individuals. ABP joins Citrin Cooperman with three partners and 12 professionals, expanding Citrin Cooperman's established presence in Providence and greater New England.

ABP has built a strong reputation for delivering personalized, high-quality tax planning and compliance services. The firm's expertise in serving high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and closely held businesses aligns seamlessly with Citrin Cooperman's mission of providing forward-thinking solutions to help clients achieve their financial goals.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented team at Andsager Bartlett Pieroni to the Citrin Cooperman family," said Peter Brown, Managing Partner of Citrin Cooperman's Providence office. "Their deep expertise in high-end tax services and their client-centric approach sync perfectly with our values and vision. This acquisition underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint in New England and offering unparalleled service to our clients."

"We are excited to join Citrin Cooperman, a firm that shares our passion for excellence and personalized service," said Ken Andsager, Managing Partner of Andsager Barlett Pieroni. "This transaction provides tremendous opportunities for our clients and team members, giving us access to additional expertise and resources to address their growing needs."

This transaction marks another step in Citrin Cooperman's strategic growth, further solidifying its position as a leader in tax and advisory services nationwide.

About Andsager, Barlett & Pieroni, LLP

Andsager, Bartlett & Pieroni, LLP is a 15 person boutique tax firm located in East Providence, RI. Small enough to offer close and personal attention, yet large enough to handle most engagements, ABPs professionals have national and public accounting firm experience, allowing them to provide high-end services to a wealth of businesses, individuals, and consulting experiences.

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman, recently named #18 on the "Top 100 Firms" list by Accounting Today, is one of the nation's largest professional services firms. Built on the values of close relationships, integrity, and a genuine passion for client service, Citrin Cooperman combines deep industry expertise, diversified service portfolio and national reach with a down-to-earth people-first approach in servicing clients. "Citrin Cooperman" is the brand under which Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC serve clients' business needs in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA's Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm, provides attest services and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC provides business advisory and nonattest services. The entities include more than 450 partners and 2,800 total professionals. Learn more about Citrin Cooperman at www.citrincooperman.com.

SOURCE Citrin Cooperman