Citrin Cooperman Expands Presence in Nashville with KBFM

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC, the premier professional services provider for private, middle market businesses and high net-worth individuals, today announced the joining of Partners and employees from KBFM, a prominent Nashville-based business management and tax firm. The transaction establishes Citrin Cooperman's first physical office in Music City, pushing its headcount above 20 and reinforcing its long-term investment in the region's thriving economy.

"Nashville embodies a spirit of innovation, resilience, and relationship-driven success aligned with Citrin Cooperman's values and vision," said Alan Badey, CEO of Citrin Cooperman. "KBFM built a trusted reputation through deep local roots and unwavering client dedication, and we're proud to welcome these partners and staff to Citrin Cooperman. With our combination and the opening of our Nashville office, we're also positioned to invest into the great Nashville community."

"KBFM was built on relationships, trust, and deep Nashville connections," said Chris King, KBFM founder and Managing Partner. "By joining Citrin Cooperman, we're able to keep those roots firmly in place while giving our clients access to broader expertise and a national platform. Nashville is a city built on growth and grit, and this partnership gives us the ability to grow with our clients while staying true to who we are."

This transaction reinforces Citrin Cooperman's strategic vision of thoughtful expansion rooted in culture and strategy. The KBFM team's professionalism, personality, and dedication to client service will complement and strengthen Citrin Cooperman's Business Management Family Office practice.

The transaction is expected to close in January 2026.

About KBFM

KBFM is an entertainment business and financial management firm, providing strategic solutions for artists, songwriters, producers, labels, and industry professionals.

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman is the nation's premier accounting and advisory provider for private, middle-market businesses and high net-worth individuals. Consistently recognized as a great place to work and among the fastest growing top 20 U.S. firms, our more than 3,300 professionals focus on what counts to positively impact the lives of our people, clients, and communities. Our commitment to outstanding client service, professional excellence and deep industry expertise underpins a strategic growth approach that powers our dynamic, innovative culture.

Citrin Cooperman is an independent member firm of the Moore North America, Inc. (MNA) Association, which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's leading accountancy and advisory networks with over 37,000 professionals across 227 independent firms working in more than 114 countries. All the firms associated with MNA are independently owned and managed entities. Their membership in, or association with, MNA should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them.

"Citrin Cooperman" is the brand under which Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC serve clients' business needs in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA's Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm, provides attest services and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC provides business advisory and nonattest services. Learn more about Citrin Cooperman at www.citrincooperman.com.

