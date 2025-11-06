Citrin Cooperman Continues Southern California Expansion with Gatto, Pope & Walwick Acquisition

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC, the premier professional services provider for private, middle market businesses and high net-worth individuals, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of Gatto, Pope & Walwick LLP (GPW), a prominent San Diego-based accounting and advisory firm. The combination brings together two organizations known for deep client relationships, trusted advice, and strong cultures rooted in collaboration, personal connection, and care for their people. GPW will join Citrin Cooperman with 10 partners/managing directors and more than 60 talented professionals.

"At Citrin Cooperman, we believe that great firms are built on great people and meaningful client relationships," said Alan Badey, CEO of Citrin Cooperman. "From our very first conversations, it was clear that GPW shares our commitment to being trusted advisors, providing the highest level of client service, and creating a supportive environment where talented professionals can thrive. We are thrilled to have the GPW team join Citrin Cooperman and make us Better, Together! "

"This move is about doing more for the people who trust us most – our team and our clients," said Tom McFadden, Managing Partner of GPW. "We were determined to align with a firm that values relationships over transactions, talent over titles and people over processes. With Citrin Cooperman, we found a partner that shares those values. Our clients will continue to work with the same trusted advisors, now with broader services behind them. Our people will have more opportunities to grow and succeed. We couldn't be happier."

This transaction reinforces Citrin Cooperman's strategic vision of thoughtful expansion by aligning with firms that share its commitment to excellence, collaboration, and client-first service while having an extremely strong cultural fit. The addition of GPW furthers the continued growth of Citrin Cooperman in Southern California where it has completed twelve (12) acquisitions, including four (4) in the San Diego metro area, since January 2019.

As is typical for firms that operate in alternative practice structures, the transaction will consist of Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC acquiring certain non-attest assets and Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP acquiring certain attest assets of GPW.

The transaction is expected to close on December 1, 2025.

About GPW

Gatto, Pope & Walwick (GPW) is a San Diego-based advisory, tax, and accounting firm dedicated to providing personalized guidance to complex, privately held businesses, high-net-worth individuals, and estates & trusts. For more than 40 years, GPW has proudly supported business owners, families, and organizations across Southern California, delivering tailored solutions that address their unique financial and operational needs.

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman is the nation's premier accounting and advisory provider for private, middle-market businesses and high net-worth individuals. Consistently recognized as a great place to work and among the fastest growing top 20 U.S. firms, our more than 3,300 professionals focus on what counts to positively impact the lives of our people, clients, and communities. Our commitment to outstanding client service, professional excellence and deep industry expertise underpins a strategic growth approach that powers our dynamic, innovative culture.

Citrin Cooperman is an independent member firm of the Moore North America, Inc. (MNA) Association, which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's leading accountancy and advisory networks with over 37,000 professionals across 227 independent firms working in more than 114 countries. All the firms associated with MNA are independently owned and managed entities. Their membership in, or association with, MNA should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them.

"Citrin Cooperman" is the brand under which Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC serve clients' business needs in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA's Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm, provides attest services and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC provides business advisory and nonattest services. Learn more about Citrin Cooperman at www.citrincooperman.com.

