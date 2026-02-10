Citrin Cooperman Acquires Browne Consulting

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC, the premier tax, advisory and accounting provider for private middle market businesses and high net worth individuals, announced today that it has acquired substantially all the assets of Browne Consulting Group LLC (Browne), a Boston-based advisory firm providing accounting and other advisory services to the Life Sciences and Biotech sectors. This acquisition strengthens Citrin Cooperman's presence in Boston and enhances its ability to serve clients throughout the Life Sciences and Biotech industries nationally. Browne joins Citrin Cooperman with approximately 60 professionals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Browne into the Citrin Cooperman family. Our organizations share a deep commitment to client service, a collaborative culture, and a passion for delivering strategic, industry-specific insights. Browne's deep expertise in Life Sciences and Biotech consulting will accelerate our growth in this high-impact sector. Together, we'll deliver even greater value to our clients as they navigate the complexities of innovation, regulation, and growth in the life sciences ecosystem," said Alan Badey, CEO of Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC.

Warren Browne, founder and CEO of Browne Consulting, expressed enthusiasm about the transaction. "We couldn't be more excited to join forces with Citrin Cooperman. Our cultural synergies and shared commitment to integrity, innovation, and client success have been evident since our early discussions. Citrin Cooperman's reach and resources, paired with our deep specialized experience in life sciences and biotech, creates a powerful platform to help our clients solve their most complex challenges."

Allan Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the transaction, added, "I congratulate both organizations on structuring a deal that not only makes strategic sense but also respects and enhances the unique cultural DNA of each firm. Their collective expertise in navigating life sciences opportunities will be a formidable offering for clients seeking trusted partners in a rapidly evolving space."

This transaction reinforces Citrin Cooperman's strategic vision of thoughtful expansion by aligning with firms that share its commitment to excellence, collaboration, and client-first service while having an extremely strong cultural fit.

About Browne Consulting

Founded in 2016, Browne Consulting is a leading provider of accounting and finance services to venture-backed life science companies. With deep expertise in Boston's thriving biotech ecosystem, Browne Consulting delivers strategic guidance and operational support that empower innovators to scale with confidence.

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman is the nation's premier accounting, tax, and advisory provider for private, middle-market businesses and high net-worth individuals. Consistently recognized as a great place to work and among the fastest growing top 20 U.S. firms, our more than 3,600 professionals focus on what counts to positively impact the lives of our people, clients, and communities. Our commitment to outstanding client service, professional excellence and deep industry expertise underpins a strategic growth approach that powers our dynamic, innovative culture.

Citrin Cooperman is an independent member firm of the Moore North America, Inc. (MNA) Association, which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's leading accountancy and advisory networks with over 37,000 professionals in 563 offices across 116 countries. All the firms associated with MNA are independently owned and managed entities. Their membership in, or association with, MNA should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them.

"Citrin Cooperman" is the brand under which Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC serve clients' business needs in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA's Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm, provides attest services and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC provides business advisory and nonattest services. Learn more about Citrin Cooperman at www.citrincooperman.com.

