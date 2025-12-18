Citrin Cooperman Announces Strategic Alliance with Priority Software to Expand Middle Market Digital Transformation Capabilities with AI Cloud ERP

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC, the premier professional services provider for private, middle market businesses and high net-worth individuals, today announced a new strategic alliance with Priority Software Ltd., a leading global provider of AI-based cloud ERP and business management solutions.

Under the alliance, Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC's Digital Services practice will serve as Priority Software's premier U.S. implementation provider, supporting clients across key industries including manufacturing, distribution, and professional services. Accelerating its growth in North America, Priority Software is offering a flexible, cloud-native, scalable, and highly configurable ERP platform with embedded AI capabilities (aiERP), recognized by top analysts such as Gartner and IDC as an innovative and cost-effective solution for middle market businesses.

"This alliance strengthens our ability to bring clients practical, scalable technology that improves efficiency, insight, and performance," said Alan Badey, CEO of Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC. "Priority Software's capabilities align perfectly with the needs of the middle market organizations we serve."

"Priority Software has been steadily growing in the U.S. over the past few years. We are excited to accelerate this journey with an established, reputable implementation provider like Citrin Cooperman," said Sagive Greenspan, CEO of Priority Software. "Citrin Cooperman's deep industry specialization and hands-on advisory approach complement our innovative, AI-powered technology and accelerate the value we can bring to clients to ensure that their business benefits from modern technologies and remains future proof."

The alliance enhances Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC's growing ecosystem of digital platforms and strengthens its position as a leading advisor to middle market companies navigating technology modernization. Priority Software joins a select group of technology providers aligned with the firm's Digital Services strategy.

The companies expect initial joint client engagements to launch in early 2026.

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman is the nation's premier accounting and advisory provider for private, middle-market businesses and high net-worth individuals. Consistently recognized as a great place to work and among the fastest growing top 20 U.S. firms, our more than 3,300 professionals focus on what counts to positively impact the lives of our people, clients, and communities. Our commitment to outstanding client service, professional excellence and deep industry expertise underpins a strategic growth approach that powers our dynamic, innovative culture.

Citrin Cooperman is an independent member firm of the Moore North America, Inc. (MNA) Association, which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's leading accountancy and advisory networks with over 37,000 professionals across 227 independent firms working in more than 114 countries. All the firms associated with MNA are independently owned and managed entities. Their membership in, or association with, MNA should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them.

"Citrin Cooperman" is the brand under which Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC serve clients' business needs in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA's Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm, provides attest services and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC provides business advisory and nonattest services. Learn more about Citrin Cooperman at www.citrincooperman.com.

About Priority Software

Priority Software is a leading provider of comprehensive business management solutions, including ERP, retail, and hospitality solutions. The company's innovative portfolio combines AI technology and cloud-based architecture to deliver flexible, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. Recognized by leading industry analysts including Gartner and IDC for its product innovation, Priority's advanced platforms provide real-time insights, enhance operational efficiency, and improve customer experiences across all business touchpoints. With a strong global presence through offices in the US, Belgium, and Israel, and an extensive network of business partners, Priority serves over 75,000 customers in 70 countries, enabling organizations of all sizes to optimize their operations and drive sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.priority-software.com.

