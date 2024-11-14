Citrin Cooperman Acquires Clearview Group

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of Clearview Group, a Baltimore metro-based management consulting and CPA firm. This transformative acquisition strengthens Citrin Cooperman's presence in the Mid-Atlantic region and greatly enhances its capabilities in risk advisory, state and local tax, and purpose-built technology solutions and implementation, services that address the needs of our clients. Clearview Group joins Citrin Cooperman with 10 partners and over 150 professionals.

"We could not be happier to add a firm like Clearview Group to the Citrin Cooperman family. Clearview Group's ability to expand our service offering and offer up-market solutions to our client base will allow us to continue to help our clients Focus on What Counts," said Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC CEO Alan Badey. "Clearview Group's focus on a strong culture and technical excellence will fit perfectly with Citrin Cooperman."

"We are thrilled to be joining Citrin Cooperman," said Brian Davis, CEO of Clearview Group. "With Citrin Cooperman's expansive geographical presence and impressive suite of world-class professional services and industry insights, this transaction enables us to expand the reach of our industry-leading risk and enterprise solutions to continue to provide clear solutions to the complex problems large corporations are facing in today's ever-evolving market conditions."

As is typical for firms that operate in alternative practice structures, the transaction will consist of two acquisitions: Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC will acquire the non-attest assets of Clearview Group, Inc. while Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP will acquire the attest assets of BD & Co., Inc., Clearview's licensed CPA firm.

The transaction is expected to close in November 2024.

About Clearview Group

Clearview Group is an award-winning, dynamic management consulting and CPA firm offering services that are flexible and scalable to meet the specific needs of its clients of all sizes and industries. Committed to providing real solutions that offer practical and efficient improvements to processes, procedures and operations, Clearview Group delivers exemplary client services normally associated with national firms, but with the hands-on, personalized feel of a local firm.

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman, recently named #18 on the "Top 100 Firms" list by Accounting Today, is one of the nation's largest professional services firms. Built on the values of close relationships, integrity, and a genuine passion for client service, Citrin Cooperman combines deep industry expertise, diversified service portfolio and National reach with a down-to-earth people-first approach in servicing clients. "Citrin Cooperman" is the brand under which Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC serve clients' business needs in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA's Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm, provides attest services and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC provides business advisory and nonattest services. The entities include more than 450 partners and 2,800 total professionals. Learn more about Citrin Cooperman at www.citrincooperman.com.

