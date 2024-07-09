Citrin Cooperman Acquires S&G LLP

Continues strategic growth with addition of top Massachusetts-based firm

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman Advisors, LLC ("Citrin Cooperman"), the premier professional services provider for private, middle market businesses and high net-worth individuals, announced today that it has acquired substantially all the assets of S&G LLP ("S&G"), a Worcester, MA-based assurance, tax and advisory firm. Concurrently, Citrin Cooperman & Company LLP, a national independent CPA firm that works closely with Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC, announced the acquisition of the attest assets of S&G LLP. S&G joins Citrin Cooperman with five partners and over 30 professionals, expanding the firm's established presence in the New England region.

"S&G's strong middle market presence, client-centric focus, industry depth and deep commitment to culture and its people are highly aligned with Citrin Cooperman's core principles and strategic approach," said Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC CEO Alan Badey and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC Executive Chairman Joel Cooperman. "We are excited to expand our footprint in New England and are delighted to welcome this amazing group of partners and professionals to our firm."

"S&G's culture of team, personal service focus, and inspiring a positive difference in our client's lives is totally in sync with Citrin Cooperman's culture, making the decision to join forces an easy one," said S&G Founding Partners Terry Shepherd and Carl Goldstein. "We are very excited by the compelling impact this shared commitment will have for our clients, partners and team members."

Strategic Growth in the Evolving Accounting and Professional Services Profession

Citrin Cooperman has established a strategic growth plan focused on a distinct vision of the accounting and professional services profession's evolution. The plan recognizes the rapid, revolutionary advances in technology and significant shifts in the needs of middle market and high-net worth clients. This has resulted in over 20 highly strategic transactions in recent years, including targeted regional and service line expansions.

"Citrin Cooperman's ongoing execution of its growth strategy, including integration of well-respected firms like S&G, continues to position the firm at the forefront of the profession," added Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, Inc., who advised both firms on the transaction. "With its transactions with S&G, Citrin Cooperman has brought on another best-in-class firm with highly sought after people and clients, providing great value and opportunities for all involved."

About S&G

S&G provides a host of consulting and accounting services for middle market and family-owned enterprises including business advisory, assurance and tax. S&G guides clients through complex issues, advises on ways to maximize financial performance to meet specific objectives and goals, and helps clients get where they want to be—personally as well as professionally.

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman, recently named #18 on the "Top 100 Firms" list by Accounting Today, is one of the nation's largest professional services firms. With offices across the country, Citrin Cooperman clients span an array of industry and business sectors and leverage a comprehensive menu of business and personal service offerings. Citrin Cooperman & Company LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC, which provides business advisory and non-attest services, operate as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA's Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. The entities include more than 450 partners and 2,800 total professionals. Learn more about Citrin Cooperman at www.citrincooperman.com.

