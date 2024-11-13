Citrin Cooperman Acquires Signature Analytics

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC, the premier professional services provider for private, middle market businesses and non-profit organizations, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of Signature Analytics, a San Diego-based outsourced accounting and advisory firm. Signature Analytics joins Citrin Cooperman with 2 partners and over 65 professionals, expanding Citrin Cooperman's established presence in Southern California.

"Outsourced accounting is one of the fastest growing services Citrin Cooperman offers its clients," said Dan Shaughnessy, President of Advisory, Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC. "We are lucky to be able to add such a great group of professionals and clients that align so closely to what we are building to help improve the businesses and lives of our collective clients."

"This combination with Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC is a perfect fit for the next step in the Signature Analytics journey," said Signature Analytics Founder & President Jason Kruger and CEO Pete Heald in a joint statement. "The alignment between culture and professional service could not be stronger. We can't wait to get started."

The transaction closed in November 2024.

About Signature Analytics

Signature Analytics provides flexible, scalable outsourced accounting and advisory services for businesses and nonprofits nation-wide. Signature Analytics is the preferred choice for organizations who value elevated reporting and accounting expertise that supports growth and positively impacts business decisions.

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman, recently named #18 on the "Top 100 Firms" list by Accounting Today, is one of the nation's largest professional services firms. Built on the values of close relationships, integrity, and a genuine passion for client service, Citrin Cooperman combines deep industry expertise, diversified service portfolio and National reach with a down-to-earth people-first approach in servicing clients. "Citrin Cooperman" is the brand under which Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC serve clients' business needs in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA's Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm, provides attest services and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC provides business advisory and nonattest services. The entities include more than 450 partners and 2,800 total professionals. Learn more about Citrin Cooperman at www.citrincooperman.com.

SOURCE Citrin Cooperman