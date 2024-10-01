Citrin Cooperman Announces 2024 Partner Class

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman, the premier professional services provider for private, middle market businesses and high net-worth individuals, today announced its 2024 partner class, effective October 1.

"I could not be prouder of this dynamic group of leaders," said Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC CEO Alan Badey. "They embody the best of Citrin Cooperman and have all demonstrated a deep commitment to the core values that drive our success. I am confident that their collective focus on strengthening our culture, providing outstanding client service, striving for professional excellence, and driving innovation will serve the Firm well in 2024 and beyond."

The full list of Citrin Cooperman's 2024 Partner class appears below. Individual biographies are available here.

2024 Citrin Cooperman - Partners

Shekhar Basnet, Partner, Business Advisory Solutions

Jennifer Cohen, Partner, Forensic, Litigation & Valuation Services

Melissa Davis, Partner, Business Process Outsourcing

Christopher DeFilippis, Partner, Private Client Services

Paige Jacobsen, Partner, Audit and Attest

Ajay Mishra, Partner, Forensic, Litigation & Valuation Services

Deepak Nair, Partner, Audit and Attest

Jason Park, Partner, Audit and Attest

Joseph Talluto, Partner, Business Advisory Solutions

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman is one of the nation's largest professional services firms.

