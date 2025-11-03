Citrin Cooperman Announces 2025 Partner Class

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman, the premier professional services provider for private, middle market businesses and high net-worth individuals, today announced its 2025 Partner class.

"I'm incredibly proud of this outstanding group of leaders," said Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC CEO Alan Badey. "They exemplify what makes Citrin Cooperman a truly exceptional Firm — a deep dedication to our people, unwavering focus on delivering value to our clients, and a relentless drive to elevate how we work and grow. Their leadership will continue to strengthen our culture, fuel innovation, and position the Firm for continued success in 2025 and well into the future."

The full list of Citrin Cooperman's 2025 Partner class appears below. Individual biographies are available here.

2025 Citrin Cooperman – Partners (effective Jan. 1, 2026)

Elon Altman, Partner, Valuation and Forensic Services

Izett Barnett, Partner, Outsourced Solutions Practice

Jake DeVries, Partner, Valuation and Forensic Services

Matt Goldstein, Partner, Business Advisory Solutions

Fara Panah, Partner, Digital and Cloud Services

Nicolas de la Vega, Partner, Audit and Attest

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman is the nation's premier accounting and advisory provider for private, middle-market businesses and high net-worth individuals. Consistently recognized as a great place to work and among the fastest growing top 20 U.S. firms, our more than 3,300 professionals focus on what counts to positively impact the lives of our people, clients, and communities. Our commitment to outstanding client service, professional excellence and deep industry expertise underpins a strategic growth approach that powers our dynamic, innovative culture.

Citrin Cooperman is an independent member firm of the Moore North America, Inc. (MNA) Association, which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's leading accountancy and advisory networks with over 37,000 professionals across 227 independent firms working in more than 114 countries. All the firms associated with MNA are independently owned and managed entities. Their membership in, or association with, MNA should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them.

"Citrin Cooperman" is the brand under which Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC serve clients' business needs in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA's Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm, provides attest services and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC provides business advisory and nonattest services. Learn more about Citrin Cooperman at www.citrincooperman.com.

SOURCE Citrin Cooperman