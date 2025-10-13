Citrin Cooperman Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Lydia Brown Appointed CFO, Succeeding Retiring CFO Larry Diamond

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman, the premier professional services provider for private, middle market businesses and high net-worth individuals, today announced that Lydia Brown has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective October 13, 2025. Brown succeeds Larry Diamond, who will retire after three years of dedicated service as the Firm's CFO.

Brown brings more than 30 years of experience in the professional services industry, including senior financial leadership roles across both private-equity-backed and publicly traded companies. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer for HKA, a global consultancy specializing in risk mitigation and litigation support services.

"Lydia's deep experience, financial expertise, and strategic mindset make her an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Alan Badey, CEO of Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC. "Her ability to drive performance and foster sustainable growth aligns perfectly with our Firm's vision for the future. We're thrilled to welcome her to Citrin Cooperman."

"I am honored to join Citrin Cooperman at such an exciting time in the Firm's growth," said Brown. "Citrin Cooperman has built an impressive platform rooted in collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to client success. I look forward to working with the leadership team to build on that momentum and continue strengthening the Firm's financial foundation for the future."

Larry Diamond, who joined Citrin Cooperman in 2022, played a pivotal role in guiding the Firm through a period of rapid growth and transformation.

"Larry has been much more than a Chief Financial Officer—he has been a trusted advisor, a steady hand through times of change, and a passionate advocate for our Firm's success," added Badey. "We thank Larry for his tremendous contributions and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement."

Brown will be based in Citrin Cooperman's New York City office and will serve as a key member of the Firm's Management Team.

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman is the nation's premier accounting and advisory provider for private, middle-market businesses and high net-worth individuals. Consistently recognized as a great place to work and among the fastest growing top 20 U.S. firms, our more than 3,300 professionals focus on what counts to positively impact the lives of our people, clients, and communities. Our commitment to outstanding client service, professional excellence and deep industry expertise underpins a strategic growth approach that powers our dynamic, innovative culture.

Citrin Cooperman is an independent member firm of the Moore North America, Inc. (MNA) Association, which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's leading accountancy and advisory networks with over 37,000 professionals across 227 independent firms working in more than 114 countries. All the firms associated with MNA are independently owned and managed entities. Their membership in, or association with, MNA should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them.

"Citrin Cooperman" is the brand under which Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC serve clients' business needs in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA's Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm, provides attest services and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC provides business advisory and nonattest services.

Learn more about Citrin Cooperman at www.citrincooperman.com.

SOURCE Citrin Cooperman