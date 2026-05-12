Citrin Cooperman Expands Florida Presence with Acquisition of SWKJD

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC, the premier professional services provider for private, middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals, today announced it has acquired substantially all the assets of Sharff, Wittmer, Kurtz, Jackson & Diaz PC (SWKJD), a Coral Gables, Miami-based accounting and advisory firm.

The combination brings together two organizations known for deep client relationships, trusted advice, and strong cultures rooted in collaboration, personal connection, and care for their people. The addition of SWKJD strengthens Citrin Cooperman's Florida presence and expands its ability to serve clients in the Miami market and beyond. SWKJD will join Citrin Cooperman with 5 partners/ managing directors and more than 30 talented employees, bringing specialized expertise with closely-held businesses.

"At Citrin Cooperman, we've always believed that strong firms are built through exceptional people and enduring client relationships," said Alan Badey, CEO of Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC. "Early in our discussions, it became apparent that SWKJD shares our values around trusted advice, client-first service, and cultivating a culture where professionals are supported and empowered. We are excited to welcome the SWKJD team and continue growing in Florida with partners who truly align with our approach."

"This decision was made with a great deal of care, and with our clients and our people firmly at the center," said Luis Diaz and Joe Jackson, Partners of SWKJD. "We were intentional about finding a partner that respects what we've built—our relationships, our culture, and our commitment to highly personalized service. Citrin Cooperman shares those values in a very real way. Joining the firm allows us to continue serving clients with the same trusted team they know, while gaining access to broader capabilities, deeper resources, and new opportunities for our professionals to grow and advance. We see this as a meaningful next chapter for our firm, our people, and the clients who rely on us."

As is typical for firms that operate in alternative practice structures, the transaction will consist of Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC acquiring certain non-attest assets and Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP acquiring certain attest assets of SWKJD.

About SWKJD

SWKJD is a Coral Gables, Miami-based accounting and advisory firm providing tax, accounting, and advisory services to privately held businesses, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals. Known for its hands-on approach and long-standing client relationships, SWKJD delivers personalized solutions tailored to each client's unique needs.

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman is the nation's premier accounting and advisory provider for private, middle-market businesses and high net-worth individuals. Consistently recognized as a great place to work and among the fastest growing top 20 U.S. firms, our more than 3,300 professionals focus on what counts to positively impact the lives of our people, clients, and communities. Our commitment to outstanding client service, professional excellence and deep industry expertise underpins a strategic growth approach that powers our dynamic, innovative culture.

Citrin Cooperman is an independent member firm of the Moore North America, Inc. (MNA) Association, which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's leading accountancy and advisory networks with over 37,000 professionals across 227 independent firms working in more than 114 countries. All the firms associated with MNA are independently owned and managed entities. Their membership in, or association with, MNA should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them.

"Citrin Cooperman" is the brand under which Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC serve clients' business needs in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA's Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm, provides attest services and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC provides business advisory and nonattest services. Learn more about Citrin Cooperman at www.citrincooperman.com.

SOURCE Citrin Cooperman