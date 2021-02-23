Citrin Cooperman Expands Advisory Service Line Offerings

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman is pleased to announce the expansion of our advisory service line to include two new principals, and an internal promotion to partner. In order to support this rapidly growing service line, the firm has grown their Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Practice with the promotion of Jennifer Katrulya to partner (effective January 1, 2021), and the joining of new principal Constance Wright (effective December 14, 2020). Additionally, Joe Cashel joined the firm as a principal on January 11, 2021 and will lead the firm's newly formed Bankruptcy and Restructuring Services Practice.

Katrulya, who joined Citrin Cooperman in July 2020 is a partner within the Citrin Cooperman's BPO service line, developing strategic and channel relationships for the firm. With over 25 years of experience, Katrulya, a trusted advisor to her clients, helps them establish best practices across nearly every aspect of their day-to-day operations. She has been recognized as one of the "Top 100 Most Influential People" by Accounting Today, and one of the "Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Accounting" by CPA Practice Advisor.

"I am very proud to become a partner in the firm and work with a group of highly talented and caring professionals," stated Katrulya when she was promoted. "Being a partner at Citrin Cooperman is a great responsibility and an opportunity to utilize my strengths and work with the team for the benefit of the firm."

Also joining the firm's BPO practice is Constance Wright, as a principal. Wright is responsible for overseeing the strategic outsourced accounting and finance teams for her clients, as well as specialty accounting projects that come up. Wright comes to Citrin Cooperman from CharlesRiverCFO, a technical accounting and consulting firm, where she served as president and co-founder. Previously she was the Boston office managing director of Resources Global, a Deloitte spin out.

"I am very excited to continue my join Citrin Cooperman," said Wright. "Working with a team of talented professionals continues as a top priority of mine, and this firm has it. I am energized by the spirit and comradery of the team and the firm's culture, and I believe it is a perfect fit for me, and look forward to building out the New England Practice."

To continue the growth and innovation of Citrin Cooperman's overall advisory service line, Joe Cashel has joined effective January 11, 2021 as a principal and practice leader of the Bankruptcy and Restructuring Services Group, a new service offering for the firm. Cashel brings over 20 years of experience in bankruptcy litigation, business restructuring, turnaround consulting, and bankruptcy administration services. Cashel joins Citrin Cooperman, led by CEO and Founder Joel Cooperman, from a top ten public accounting firm where he was responsible for sourcing and leading business restructuring and bankruptcy and insolvency-related engagements.

"The Citrin Cooperman team is made up of extremely qualified and innovative leaders. I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running and quickly growing the practice," said Cashel. "The new suite of bankruptcy and restructuring services, coupled with the existing service solutions in forensics, litigation resolution, valuation, and outsourced back office services deepens the depth and breadth of resources and skills that will add value to key stakeholders involved in financial restructurings and bankruptcy proceedings."

"Our advisory services line has rapidly expanded over the past several years through a focus on delivering practical, tailored, and innovative solutions to our clients' needs. Adding Jennifer, Connie, and Joe to our advisory service leadership will expand our ability to provide timely and needed solutions to our clients in key financial service areas," said Partner and Advisory Services Leader, Richard DeRienzo. "Our advisory service offerings are constantly adapting to the economic environment and the changing business needs of our clients. Our goal is to maximize the value we bring through our collaborative service models as the business person's go-to financial advisor."

Citrin Cooperman is among the largest, full-service assurance, tax, and business advisory firms in the United States, having steadily built its business serving a diverse and loyal clientele since 1979.

