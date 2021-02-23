Citrin Cooperman Expands Bicoastal Footprint

In California, Pradeep Budhiraja has been admitted as an assurance quality control partner in Citrin Cooperman's Encino office. Joining Budhiraja will be Amit Jain, a new audit director. The addition of these professionals will further amplify the depth and strength of the firm's West Coast assurance team. Together they will bring their expertise, providing assurance and business advisory services to businesses of various structures and sizes.

Continuing this expansion, Fred Martin and Jamie Montanio have also joined our Encino office as partners. Martin and Montanio both specialize in tax planning for entertainers, real estate, corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals. Their expertise will be integral to Citrin Cooperman's West Coast operations. They previously were at Winningham Becker & Company along with Andrea Jackson who has joined Citrin Cooperman as regional operations manager. John Diao also joined as a business management account manager.

"Citrin Cooperman continues their amazing journey of growth and attracting top talent in Southern California with the additions of Fred, Jamie, John, and Andrea. They have done an incredible job of integrating the firms and laterals they have brought in to this region – I wouldn't be surprised to see additional expansion through continued deals before the end of 2020," said Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group.

"Each individual brings a depth of unique knowledge and dedication to the West Coast business community," said Daniel Howard, Managing Partner of Citrin Cooperman's Encino, California office. "We are thrilled to welcome them to the team and help further our strength and expertise in the market."

The additions to the Firm's West Coast locations provides a solid platform for Citrin Cooperman's continued vision to grow the Southern California region. The Firm is projecting over $35 million in revenue in the region in 2021 with 125 people across three offices.

"This group of new partners, directors, and staff is well-positioned to service all of our clients' needs, and help to expand the growth goals of our West Coast operations," said Michael DeVito, Regional Managing Partner for Citrin Cooperman's West Coast and NY Metro offices.

Citrin Cooperman is also expanding the DC Metro geography with the addition of two tax partners, Matthew Rothstein and Fred Fanucci. Rothstein and Fanucci will bring energy and years of expertise to the DC Metro tax department. Rothstein's background of providing business advisory and strategic tax planning for businesses and high-net-worth families fits in perfectly with the significant number of high-net-worth clientele in the DC Metro region. Fanucci specializes in partnership and corporate taxation for large multinational companies and will work with the region's corporate clients as well as on the family-owned business side, bringing his versatile experience to the Firm.

"We are elated to welcome Matt and Fred to our DC Metro team," said Bo Fitzpatrick, Managing Partner of Citrin Cooperman's DC Metro offices. "It was clear from our first meeting that both Matt and Fred share our values and client service first mentality, fitting nicely within our office and firm culture."

In addition to these partners, Citrin Cooperman expects to make another deal to bring in a Northern Virginia CPA firm before year-end as they continue to build their presence in the DC Metro market.

"The addition of these new partners, directors, and staff is reflective of our commitment to both marketplaces," said Joel Cooperman, Chief Executive Officer of Citrin Cooperman. "We are excited to have them join us."

