Citrin Cooperman Names New Entertainment, Music, and Sports Industry Practice Leader

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman is proud to announce that Partner Matthew Segreto has been appointed leader of the firm's Entertainment, Music, and Sports Practice. With 15 years of experience, Segreto quickly rose through the ranks within the firm given his strong technical tax background, reputation for attentive client service, and a bespoke approach to wealth management. His technical skills, coupled with his dedication to the industry and his clients make him a natural fit to succeed Partner Arnie Herrmann as leader. Herrmann will remain as an active senior partner in the industry practice.

"Since Matt joined Citrin Cooperman, his passion for the industry has been exhibited through his ability to build relationships with his clients, his strong work ethic, and commitment to the team," said Arnie Herrmann, former Entertainment, Music, and Sports Practice Leader. "The Entertainment, Music, and Sports Practice has recently seen significant growth with Mejia & Kaplan joining Citrin Cooperman in 2019, a specialized entertainment accounting and advisory firm in Beverly Hills, CA. The expansion will be carried forward with Matt's thorough understanding of the industry's unique needs and how to align them with the depth of services our firm has to offer."

Citrin Cooperman has deep roots in the entertainment industry, having been founded in 1979 with seed money from two globally recognized rock-and-roll bands. In recent years, the firm has expanded the practice with additional resources and four new locations in California. Most recently, the firm added several new team members in the Encino, CA location, led by the joining of Partners Fred Martin and Jamie Montanio, who joined from Winningham Becker & Company in November of 2020. Segreto will take the helm with an eye towards continued strategic expansion and build out of resources for the practice's client base. In the role of industry practice leader, Segreto will oversee the delivery of top-quality services and further develop the strong reputation of the industry practice group by using the talent and resources within the firm to provide clients innovative solutions to fit their unique needs. With a bicoastal presence and a robust bench of talent, the Entertainment, Music, and Sports Practice group is poised for continued growth.

"I am proud to have been chosen to lead the Entertainment, Music, and Sports Practice and am looking forward to hitting the ground running," said Segreto. "My goal is to continue to raise the bar on what we can accomplish as a team – furthering the success Citrin Cooperman has already seen in the entertainment industry, and tapping into some of the newer sectors of the industry."

"We are thrilled to be having Matt take on this role," said Patricia Cummings, Managing Partner of Industries. "It was a natural progression for him, and I am proud to see his career growth. Matt is extremely qualified to be leading the charge, not only with his industry expertise but his exemplary leadership style and enthusiasm."

Segreto oversees his client's personal and business activities, with clients spanning from the U.K. to Los Angeles. Segreto offers a suite of tailored services to elite actors, artists, musicians, sports dignitaries, and C-Suite executives, no matter where their business takes them. He was recently listed on The Hollywood Reporter's "Hollywood's Top Business Managers" list, as well as Variety's "Business Managers Elite" list.

