Citrin Cooperman to Acquire Teplitzky & Company

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman, the premier professional services firm for private, middle market businesses and high net-worth individuals, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of Teplitzky & Company P.C. ("Teplitzky"), a Woodbridge, CT-based accounting, consulting and tax firm specializing in the Healthcare industry. Teplitzky will join the Citrin Cooperman alternative practice structure with five partners and over 20 professionals, expanding the firm's growing presence in Connecticut and New England.

"We are thrilled to add the preeminent Healthcare accounting firm in the state of Connecticut to the Citrin Cooperman family," said Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC CEO Alan Badey. "What struck us most about Teplitzky is the team's long history of exceptional client service and deep-rooted relationships in the Connecticut market, which is a perfect fit for our firm and growth strategy in the state and broader New England region. The Teplitzky partners and staff exemplify the culture at Citrin Cooperman and we are thrilled to have them join the firm."

"Joining Citrin Cooperman broadens our ability to provide our clients with enhanced services and resources without sacrificing our personalized, hands-on approach," said Teplitzky Managing Partner Jeffrey Teplitzky. Added Teplitzky Healthcare and Tax Partner-in-charge Joshua Teplitzky, "We are excited to join our Healthcare and High-net-worth client practice with Citrin Cooperman to continue to deliver excellent services to our clients."

As is typical for firms that operate in alternative practice structures, the transaction will consist of two acquisitions: Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC will acquire Teplitzky's nonattest assets while Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP will acquire Teplitzky's attest assets.

The transaction is expected to close in November 2024.

About Teplitzky & Company P.C.

Teplitzky & Company P.C. is an accounting firm that has been working with companies, medical practices and individuals since 1928. The firm was originally established by Lewis Sagal and reconstituted in 1964 after the merger with Earle E. Jacobs to become known as Sagal, Jacobs & Company. In 1989 the firm changed to its current name, Teplitzky & Company, P.C. when Joshua and Jeffrey Teplitzky joined their father and mentor Marvin D. Teplitzky, CPA in practice. The firm provides expertise in the areas of Federal and state taxation, general tax services, auditing, estate planning, and medical management advisory service. The principals and professionals at Teplitzky & Company P.C. are all highly qualified with advanced degrees in accounting, business, tax and law.

Daniel Astrachan, President of Astrachan Legacy Consultants, advised on the transaction. Daniel also leads investments in financial and healthcare services as an Operator in Residence at Liberty Search Ventures.

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman, recently named #18 on the "Top 100 Firms" list by Accounting Today, is one of the nation's largest professional services firms. Built on the values of close relationships, integrity, and a genuine passion for client service, Citrin Cooperman combines deep industry expertise, diversified service portfolio and National reach with a down-to-earth people-first approach in servicing clients. "Citrin Cooperman" is the brand under which Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC serve clients' business needs in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA's Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm, provides attest services and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC provides business advisory and nonattest services. The entities include more than 450 partners and 2,800 total professionals. Learn more about Citrin Cooperman at www.citrincooperman.com.

