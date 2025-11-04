CITY CRUISES LIVE ANNOUNCES FIVE-YEAR PRESENTING SPONSORSHIP AGREEMENT WITH BRIAN PATTEN AND ASSOCIATES (BPA)

The Popular Headline Event Series, Bringing Live Entertainment to the Water Featuring Musical Artists, Celebrity Chefs, Sports Legends, and TV Personalities, will be Billed as City Cruises Live, presented by BPA

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City Cruises, the leader in dining, charters and sightseeing cruises worldwide, is pleased to announce a long-term presenting sponsorship agreement, effective immediately, with Brian Patten and Associates (BPA) for its existing City Cruises Live series: City Cruises Live, presented by BPA. The agreement is for a five-year term, and will bring more live headline entertainment to the water across City Cruises' U.S. ports.

Through these unique experiences, guests can enjoy exclusive, up-close events with their favorite musical artists, celebrity chefs, sports legends, TV personalities, and more. These intimate, one-of-a-kind cruises include incredible live entertainment with an exceptional dining experience and unbeatable views –– all while cruising past some of America's most iconic skylines.

"The launch of City Cruises Live in 2025 was one of the best executions on a short runway that I have ever been a part of creating – our team absolutely hit it out of the park. We are thrilled to have BPA onboard as the presenting sponsor for the next five years," said Mike Flaskey, CEO, Hornblower Group. "With BPA's partnership, we will continue expanding and enhancing our exciting lineup of unique headline talent and bring many more experience-minded guests onboard to enjoy City Cruises Live, presented by BPA."

BPA is a trusted partner in employee benefits administration, combining expert guidance with innovative technology to make benefits management effortless. Ideal for companies like City Cruises who are committed to offering the best to their employees, BPA's streamlined enrollment, 24/7 support, and customizable solutions reduce administrative burden, enhance satisfaction, and ensure a seamless, high-quality benefits experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hornblower and City Cruises Live," said Brian Patten, President at BPA. "Our firm is about proactively helping families have a healthy lifestyle and ultimately reducing companies' benefits costs. We can't think of a better way to lean into this than becoming the presenting sponsor of a premier, experience-based entertainment series on the water."

The 2025 City Cruises Live lineup included headline events with Captain Sandy Yawn of Below Deck Mediterranean, Mac McAnally, Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Randy Houser, Chris Harrison, Ben Higgins and Wells Adams of The Bachelor, award-winning celebrity chef Adrianne Calvo, and many more. The full 2026 event series schedule will be announced soon.

The series leans into the growing tourism trend of travelers prioritizing unique experiences over purchased goods, seeking to create lifelong memories with their family, friends, and communities.

For more information on the series and to purchase tickets, visit citycruises.com/live.

About City Cruises

City Cruises offers unforgettable dining, events, sightseeing, and live entertainment cruises across 21 iconic destinations in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. In partnership with the National Park Service and the Niagara Parks Commission, City Cruises is also the only authorized official provider with exclusive ferry services to the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island, Alcatraz Island, and Niagara Falls Canada. City Cruises' diverse offerings also include private charters, corporate events, weddings, whale watching and sea life tours, water taxis, speedboat rides, and destination ferries. As part of the Hornblower Group's extensive portfolio of water- and land-based experience and transportation companies, City Cruises has a rich heritage dating back to 1926 with the founding of Boston Harbor Cruises. With a legacy of innovation and expertise, City Cruises sets the standard for excellence in maritime hospitality. For more information, visit citycruises.com.

About BPA

BPA is recognized as a trusted partner in employee benefits administration, delivering personalized, high-quality service to employers and benefit consultants nationwide. Combining expert counselors with innovative technology, BPA streamlines benefits management through solutions such as enrollment services, 24-hour support, and HR outsourcing.

