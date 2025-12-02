Hornblower Group Names Stephen A. Edwards Chief Executive Officer

Edwards Is a Highly Experienced Marine Transportation Infrastructure Executive and Former CEO of the Virginia Port Authority

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornblower Group, the leading ferry transportation infrastructure provider in North America, today announced that Stephen A. Edwards has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. He will succeed Mike Flaskey, who will transition to a senior advisor role for Hornblower and Strategic Value Partners ("SVP") at that time.

Edwards is a seasoned infrastructure executive with deep experience in the marine transportation sector. A successful four-time CEO, he has a strong track record of building high-performing teams, driving operational excellence, and cultivating successful commercial relationships and public-private partnerships.

Edwards joins Hornblower from the Virginia Port Authority (VPA), where he has served as CEO and Executive Director since January 2021. Under his leadership, the port completed its $1.4 billion capital investment program on time and on budget, while growing volumes, revenues, earnings, and man hours. During his tenure, the port helped attract a record amount of port-centric industrial development to Virginia and renegotiated the lease for the Virginia International Gateway container terminal. Prior to leading the VPA, Edwards served in chief executive roles at TraPac, a leading container terminal operator in the ports of Los Angeles and Oakland; Global Container Terminals, the largest majority Canadian-owned terminal operator; and Ports America, a diversified ports operator and supply chain logistics provider with operations in more than 30 ports across the United States.

"Hornblower Group is known for partnering with local and national authorities to provide water transportation services to North America's leading public attractions and commuter routes," said Edwards. "I am eager to begin working with its talented team to build on this legacy, enhance operations, facilitate innovation, and deliver extraordinary service to our guests and communities."

"Stephen Edwards is an exceptional leader, known for his commitment to continuous improvement of commercial and operational performance," said David Geenberg, Head of Corporate Investments, North America at SVP and a member of Hornblower's Board of Directors. "He is well positioned to lead Hornblower as it continues to build upon its franchise as the leading water transportation infrastructure provider in North America. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mike for his contributions over the past 18 months and for positioning Hornblower for continued success."

About Hornblower Group

Hornblower Group is the leading ferry transportation infrastructure provider in North America. Spanning a 100-year history, Hornblower Group's portfolio includes service to many of North America's leading public attractions, including Niagara Falls, the Statue of Liberty, and Alcatraz, as well as ferry services across major cities in the United States. City Cruises, Hornblower's entertainment division, offers dining and sightseeing cruises. Hornblower Marine provides vessel outhaul and maintenance services at Bridgeport Boatworks in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Additionally, Anchor Operating System, LLC provides reservation, ticketing, and website integration services for clients in the transportation, tourism, and entertainment industries. Today, Hornblower Group serves more than 20 million guests annually. For more information, visit hornblowercorp.com.

