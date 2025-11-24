City Electric Supply (CES) announces leadership transition

After an extraordinary 33-year career, Co-Chief Executive Officer Andrew Dawes is set to retire, passing the torch to Vice President of Operations Blair Feidler.

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City Electric Supply (CES) Co-Chief Executive Officer Andrew Dawes will retire on April 30, 2026, following more than three decades of service. Dawes, who was appointed co-CEO in 2023, will be succeeded by current Vice President of Operations Blair Feidler. Feidler will be promoted to co-CEO and will serve alongside Co-CEO John Gray.

"Andrew has been an exceptional leader whose contributions have helped strengthen the company and our people over the years," said Global CEO Jeremy Saunders. "From his early days in the branches to his role as co-CEO, he has demonstrated a commitment to excellence at every level, and we would like to thank Andrew for his incredible service and wish him the very best of health and happiness in his well-deserved retirement."

"I've had the privilege of working alongside Andrew for many years, previously as co-COO and currently as co-CEO," said Co-CEO John Gray. "He has not only been a trusted partner but also a friend throughout the years. We've accomplished a great deal together, and I've seen firsthand the dedication, insight, and leadership he brings to the company. It has been an honor to work alongside him."

Dawes will leave behind a legacy of growth and leadership that spans more than 30 years at CES. He joined the company in 1992 as a driver and advanced through roles in inside sales, branch management, and operations management. He became vice president of operations for CES Canada in 2012 and moved to the U.S. in 2017 as co-chief operating officer. He continued to oversee Canadian operations while helping lead new initiatives such as the CES eCommerce platform in 2019 and specialized departments, including National Solutions. He championed innovation and expanded the fulfillment center network from one location in 2018 to six locations across North America today.

"With its culture of ownership and opportunity, along with the incredible individuals and teams who have supported me throughout every stage of my career, this has truly been an amazing 35-year journey at CES," said Dawes. "I am grateful for the relationships, experiences, and accomplishments that have shaped my time here, and I leave with pride in what we've achieved together."

This leadership transition marks a new chapter for CES and reflects the company's long-standing commitment to developing leaders from within.

"Blair's promotion is a testament to his leadership, deep understanding of our business, and dedication to our people," said Global CEO Jeremy Saunders. "He thoroughly deserves this opportunity, and I look forward to working closely with him in the years ahead. This is another great example of our culture of promoting from within, and we're privileged to have such a strong bench of talent in the company. His 28-year history with CES and close partnership with the leadership team will help maintain the strong momentum we've built across North America."

"I met Blair early in his career at CES and saw a drive in him that can't be taught," said Gray. "I've watched him grow — and had the privilege to be part of that growth — ever since. Like Andrew and me, he began in the branches and advanced through operations. I look forward to partnering with Blair and continuing the culture and values that make CES special."

Feidler began his CES career in 1997 as a driver and warehouse associate at the Monroe branch in North Carolina. Within a year, he was promoted to operations manager, then to outside sales, and by 2000 became branch manager, opening the Westinghouse branch in Charlotte. Over the next two decades, he advanced through several positions as district manager, regional manager, and vice president of operations. In his most recent role, he has overseen the growth of more than 150 branches across 11 states. He also led the development of the CES One-Line Service, a first-of-its-kind panelboard and switchboard assembly service, powered by a partnership with one of the industry's top vendors and support from CES fulfillment centers across North America.

"Our company is such a special place for so many people. Having the opportunity to serve as co-CEO is very important to me, and I'm truly honored by this opportunity," said Feidler. "CES and its people have shaped my career. Having held many roles here, I've seen firsthand the dedication, passion, and talent of our teams. I look forward to working alongside John and our teams across North America to keep growing the business and building something we're all so proud of."

As Dawes prepares for retirement on April 30, 2026, and Feidler steps into his new role on May 1, CES is finalizing succession plans to ensure a smooth transition and continued success.

