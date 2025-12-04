City Electric Supply Partners with Wounded Warrior Project to Support Veterans

The latest partnership through CES's social impact division, CES Cares, highlights the division's newest pillar and deepens its commitment to community impact.

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City Electric Supply (CES) is proud to announce its partnership with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), an organization focused on the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured veterans. The partnership is driven by CES's social impact division, CES Cares, where giving is focused on four pillars: children, veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and the future of the electrical trade. This partnership formally highlights the Veterans pillar, emphasizing CES's commitment to supporting those who have served our country.

"Adding veterans as a new pillar within CES Cares is a natural extension of our mission to give back to the communities we're a part of," said Social Impact Manager Karen Gray. "With many veterans working within CES and throughout the communities we serve, we're proud to stand with Wounded Warrior Project to support the men and women who have served our country and ensure they have access to the care, resources, and community they deserve."

According to the latest WWP report, 77% of wounded warriors report symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). WWP empowers warriors to achieve better health and well-being, and provides critical lifelines to family members and caregivers. As part of the organization's mission to change the way our nation cares for veterans, all services are provided free of charge to veterans and their families.

As part of its partnership with WWP, CES will support fundraising and awareness efforts nationwide, including branch-led events, Counter Days, and initiatives through its 'Heroes in the Industry' military employee program.

"We must never forget the cost of freedom," said Brea Kratzert Todd, vice president of business development at WWP. "Support from partners like City Electric Supply makes it possible for Wounded Warrior Project to be there for warriors throughout their lifetime, providing life-changing programs and resources."

CES looks forward to working closely with WWP in its mission to support veterans and their families.

Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) is our nation's leading veteran services organization, focused on the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured veterans. Our programs, advocacy, and awareness efforts help warriors thrive, provide essential lifelines to families and caregivers, and prevent veteran suicides. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.

City Electric Supply (CES) is a third-generation family-owned company and one of the top 10 electrical wholesale distributors in North America. We've built lasting trust with industry professionals by empowering local decision-makers, delivering personalized service, and always going the extra mile. With over 5,400 team members and a strong branch network of more than 700 locations, CES supplies the products customers need, when they need them - so businesses can grow with CES by their side.

CES Cares is how City Electric Supply gives back. The social impact division of City Electric Supply, created in 2016, brings together all our charitable and volunteer efforts under one mission: to support those who need it most in the communities we serve. We've raised more than $5 million in charitable donations. Through digital fundraising campaigns, charitable races, volunteer events, and more, CES Cares inspires our team members to make a difference — one act of kindness, one community, one day at a time.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE City Electric Supply