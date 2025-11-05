City Electric Supply (CES) offers customers panelboards and switchboards without the wait through CES One-Line Service

"With CES One-Line Service, we've built a team and a process to deliver consistent, high-quality service for every customer," said Blair Feidler, vice president of operations at CES. "From a 400A panel to a 4,000A switchboard, our goal is the same: help branches and customers succeed by providing speed, accuracy, and reliability — everything they need to meet tight deadlines and take on challenging projects with confidence. Together with Siemens, we've redefined how panelboards and switchboards are delivered across the industry."

CES One-Line Service combines local branch support with six strategically placed fulfillment centers across North America, ensuring orders are assembled and delivered quickly. Trained by Siemens, CES teams follow a centralized, well-tested process that delivers more than 99% accuracy while allowing contractors to skip time-consuming takeoffs. All that's needed are the one-line drawings.

"Our fulfillment centers are a key part of CES One-Line Service, empowering our branches to collaborate with customers in a whole new way," said Rich Antonaros, director of CES Online North America. "The speed of our process across the network lets branches focus on helping customers finish projects on time and secure the next big one. As with all our work, it's not just about providing a value-added service — it's about helping our customers succeed."

With $26 million in inventory ready for assembly, CES One-Line Service removes material delays from the equation. Contractors benefit from a streamlined process that delivers high-quality panelboards and switchboards wherever they're needed, backed by Siemens expertise and CES's commitment to customer success.

"City Electric Supply understands Siemens panelboard and switchboard technology from the ground up and delivers project solutions in record time. Their CES One-Line Service dramatically streamlines project management, offering rapid quotes and quick shipment to ensure projects stay on schedule and budget," said Lesa Tate, national accounts manager at Siemens.

