City Express by Marriott Set to Expand into New Countries Across the Caribbean and Latin America

Underscoring Marriott's expansion in the affordable midscale segment, the City Express by Marriott brand plans to debut in Argentina, Bolivia, Nicaragua, and Peru, with eight properties expected to open over the next three years.

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City Express by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands, announced its planned entry into four new markets across the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region – Argentina, Bolivia, Nicaragua, and Peru – further solidifying Marriott International's presence in the affordable midscale segment. In 2024, Marriott signed 12 City Express by Marriott hotels (comprising 1,236 rooms). The City Express by Marriott portfolio currently encompasses 153 hotels and 17,777 rooms across the CALA region.

City Express by Marriott

Following Marriott's acquisition of the City Express brand portfolio in 2023, which marked the company's entry into affordable midscale, the brand has demonstrated strong performance and expansion across the CALA region. This includes continued success in its country of origin, Mexico, and new opportunities for development in secondary and tertiary destinations across the country. The anticipated expansion into Argentina, Bolivia, Nicaragua, and Peru adds to the existing portfolio in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Costa Rica. This announcement comes on the heels of Marriott International's recently announced plans to bring the City Express by Marriott brand to Brazil and to expand the brand into the United States and Canada as a new transient midscale offering in the region.

"We are thrilled to introduce the City Express by Marriott brand to Argentina, Bolivia, Nicaragua, and Peru," said Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer for Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin America. "The brand's expansion underscores the increasing demand for affordable, high-quality lodging options in the region. These new signings reflect our commitment to providing diverse travel experiences for every guest and our focus on providing new build and conversion opportunities for our owners and developers. We are confident that City Express by Marriott will continue to thrive in these dynamic markets."

With a robust pipeline and continued focus on strategic development, City Express by Marriott is well-positioned to meet the needs of travelers seeking value-driven accommodations without compromising on quality and service.

Argentina

City Express by Marriott Iguazu, Argentina: Situated in the border town of Puerto Iguazu, the gateway to the world-famous natural wonder of Iguazu Falls, this property is expected to begin operating with 87 rooms in the second quarter of 2025. City Express by Marriott Añelo Neuquén, Argentina: Located in the Neuquén Province within the Patagonia region, this property will feature 100 rooms. The hotel is expected to open in 2027, supporting the growth of Vaca Muerta, a rapidly expanding hub for the oil and gas industries.

Bolivia

City Express by Marriott Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia: This new property is slated to start construction in the first quarter of 2025 in Santa Cruz, Bolivia's largest and most populated city. Santa Cruz is the country's most important business center and largely considered its economic heart. The property will feature 100 rooms and is anticipated to open in early 2027.

Nicaragua

City Express by Marriott Managua, Nicaragua: With an anticipated conversion in Q3 2025, this 100-room hotel will be part of a mixed-use development with Las Americas shopping mall and the HEX Convention Center. City Express by Marriott Estelí, Nicaragua: Also planned to convert in the same timeframe, this 49-room hotel in Estelí will cater to business travelers and be part of a mixed-use development with Multicentro Estelí shopping mall. City Centro by Marriott La Recolección, Nicaragua: Located in downtown Leon, this 50-room hotel near tourist attractions and business landmarks is expected to convert in in Q3 2025 as well. The brand is celebrating a milestone with its first hotels in Nicaragua, while strengthening its presence in high-growth destinations.

Peru

City Express Plus by Marriott and City Express Suites by Marriott, Casma, Peru: Both hotels are anticipated to open in 2027 in Casma, Ancash, Peru, as part of a dual-brand property development within an enterprising tourism and lifestyle project known as the "Peruvian Miami Beach." City Express Plus by Marriott will feature 120 rooms, while City Express Suites by Marriott will offer 80 rooms. Known as the "Land of the Eternal Sun" due to its sunny climate, Casma is in the coastal desert of Peru. Its rich history, coastal landscape, and archaeological significance make it a fascinating destination for leisure tourists exploring Peru's coastal regions.

