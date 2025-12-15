St. Regis and STAUD Unveil a Winter Capsule Inspired by Après Ski Style

Debuting at The St. Regis Aspen, the collection reimagines alpine dressing through STAUD's modern lens and the storied heritage of St. Regis.

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and STAUD debut their second capsule collaboration, unveiling an exclusive winter collection shaped by the elegance and energy of the St. Regis Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, alongside a dedicated pop-up boutique at The St. Regis Aspen Resort. Following the success of their inaugural resort accessories collection earlier this year, the winter capsule extends the partnership between the luxury heritage hospitality brand and the acclaimed fashion label—evolving from intimate capsule moments into a ski-centric collection and a fully immersive retail experience that brings St. Regis and STAUD's world to life in Aspen.

Rooted in the art of travel, mountain elegance, and the joy of winter rituals; the new STAUD for St. Regis capsule will debut alongside the St. Regis Snow Polo Championship: a hallmark of Aspen's winter calendar that ushers in the season with a weekend of spirited competition, refined style, and signature St. Regis celebrations.

"STAUD brings an unmistakably modern edge to glamour, and St. Regis has always been the home of glamorous travel," says George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. "From Aspen, one of the world's most storied ski destinations, St. Regis has long defined the art of après-ski, where style and ritual come together making STAUD the perfect partner to celebrate those moments, extending the day into something unforgettable."

The winter capsule builds on the design story introduced in the spring, transforming a summer resort-focused debut into a complete cold-weather wardrobe for the season's most glamorous winter resort destinations. A plush pullover fleece brings comfort and polish to mornings on the mountain and evenings by the fire; a sculptural shearling purse, designed for alpine elegance with a versatility that carries effortlessly into the city; and a tailored long-sleeve shirt, finished with bespoke mountain-inspired motifs, layers effortlessly from beneath ski gear to the heart of après-ski. Conceived to move fluidly between the slopes and Aspen's social scene, each piece embodies winter's natural duality: alpine adventure set against the warmth of togetherness.

"With this capsule, we focused on creating winter pieces that feel intentional, items you reach for instinctively because they work anywhere the season takes you," said Sarah 'Staud' Staudinger, Founder and Creative Director of STAUD. "The collaboration allowed us to reinterpret the codes of St. Regis through a cold-weather lens, mixing texture, comfort, and a sense of understated polish. Aspen gave us a backdrop where those ideas naturally came together."

The limited-edition capsule will be available at the STAUD winter pop up at The St. Regis Aspen Resort through January 22, 2026, as well as for purchase at The St. Regis Deer Valley, online at staud.clothing and The St. Regis Boutique, allowing guests to bring the collection's winter resort elegance and collaborative spirit into their own seasonal escapes.

ABOUT ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at over 65 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT STAUD

In 2015, Sarah 'Staud' Staudinger and George Augusto co-founded the LA-based lifestyle brand STAUD upon the idea that fashion shouldn't just empower women — it should be accessible, too. At the heart of STAUD is design. Crafted at the intersection of timeless classics and perfected novelty, STAUD offers a collection to the modern woman who appreciates both. With an emphasis on originality and joy through the lens of elevated discovery, each season is a detailed narrative speaking to our wardrobe aspirations. If fashion is a never-ending pursuit of style, then STAUD is what happens after you've found it.

