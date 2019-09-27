City Leaders Join CIBC for Little Village Ribbon Cutting

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC marked the grand opening of its newest banking center in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood with a ribbon cutting celebration attended by City officials and CIBC bank representatives.

The 6,000-square-foot facility at 3010 S. Kedzie Ave. houses a full-service bank branch staffed by personal bankers, residential lending specialists and small business banking professionals, as well as a drive-up lane and an ATM. Also featured in the new facility is a community room with seating for up to 30.

"We have been a part of the Little Village community for many years, particularly supporting small businesses and their growth ambitions," Al Adams, Head of US Community Banking at CIBC, said at the event on September 19, 2019. "We are excited to now have a Banking Center location where clients can visit with our professionals to discuss personal savings, mortgage needs or small business banking opportunities."

"Chicago is successful when institutions invest and grow in our neighborhoods - as our neighborhoods grow, so does the entire city," said Samir Mayekar, Deputy Mayor for Neighborhood and Economic Development. "I want to thank CIBC for being a great partner and advancing Chicago's neighborhood agenda, especially for increasing access to capital."

Melissa Conyears, City of Chicago Treasurer, noted, "Little Village has always provided a haven of homes for working men and women. It has not always had banks on this block. Times have changed for the better. CIBC is a big part of that change as it invests in the Little Village community. I believe that CIBC is not only a partner for Little Village but a partner for Chicago."

Added George Cardenas, 12th Ward Alderman, "CIBC has a great reputation of being in communities, investing in communities. CIBC you made the right decision being here in this community."

To celebrate the grand opening, CIBC is offering special promotions for new clients at the Little Village location. Visit the Banking Center at 3010 S. Kedzie Ave. to learn more.

About CIBC

CIBC (NYSE: CM) (TSX: CM) is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services in the United States, across Canada and around the world. In the U.S., CIBC Bank USA provides commercial banking, private and personal banking and small business banking solutions and CIBC Private Wealth offers investment management, wealth strategies and legacy planning. Visit us at cibc.com/US.

PHOTO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

SOURCE CIBC

Related Links

www.cibc.com

