BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City Lights Home Buyers, a Michigan cash home buying company, recently acquired a house from a Battle Creek homeowner, Annette Rogers, after a Calhoun County judge determined she had not received the legally required notices in a foreclosure-related possession proceeding. The ruling restored Rogers' opportunity to address the matter properly and prevented the loss of a home she inherited from her grandmother.

Judge rules homeowner never received legal notice, halting wrongful foreclosure in Michigan.

City Lights Home Buyers retained the Attorney for Mrs. Rogers, and after the hearing, she sought guidance from City Lights Home Buyers, ultimately choosing to pursue a stress-free, as-is cash sale to a local buyer. The resolution allowed her to move forward without the uncertainty that had surrounded her home.

Homeowner: "City Lights helped me understand what was happening."

"I was terrified of losing my home, and I didn't know who to trust," said Annette Rogers. "City Lights Home Buyers helped me understand my rights, stood by me through the process, and gave me options. Because of them, I was able to sell my house fast for cash and finally move forward."

Attorney Perspective: Homeowner Rights and Due Process

Attorney Michelle McLean, who supported Rogers during the hearing, highlighted the broader importance of proper notice in Michigan property matters:

"Redemption rights are property rights… the court doesn't want to take away unless there's actual notice."

Caleb Reits Shows Foreclosure Trends Affecting Michigan Homeowners

Foreclosure activity has been rising in multiple U.S. markets. According to ATTOM's 2025 Mid-Year Foreclosure Report, more than 187,000 properties nationwide received a foreclosure filing in the first half of the year — a 7% increase over the same period in 2024.

Caleb Reits, Acquisitions Manager at City Lights Home Buyers, says many homeowners are unaware of how quickly timelines can move once filings begin.

"Most homeowners don't realize that missing a notice — or never receiving one — can completely change the outcome. Our goal is to educate people before they're in a crisis."

Providing Options for Michigan Homeowners

City Lights Home Buyers provides resources to help residents understand their options, including how to:

Ryann Brier, Licensed Realtor and Co-Manager of City Lights, says that many homeowners simply need clarity, not pressure.

"We meet people at some of the hardest moments of their lives. Sometimes they need to sell quickly; other times they just need someone to explain what's happening. Our focus is always on giving them honest options."

About City Lights Home Buyers

City Lights Home Buyers buys houses for cash in Michigan. They specialize in helping homeowners facing foreclosure, inheriting a probate, a distressed property that needs repairs, or major life transitions like job relocation. The company provides transparent as-is cash offers and educational guidance designed to help homeowners make informed decisions. Using Ryann Brier they are also able to offer homeowners a flat fee MLS listing.

