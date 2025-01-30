City National Bank CEO of Entertainment Banking, Private Banking & Wealth Management Kelly Coffey Leaving to Pursue New Opportunities

JaHan Wang, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Banking, and Abel Montañez, Executive Vice President, Private Banking & Wealth Management, to take on expanded responsibilities

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City National Bank today announced that Kelly Coffey, CEO of Entertainment Banking, Private Banking & Wealth Management, has decided after six years with the bank to pursue new opportunities as she embarks on the next chapter of her career, effective February 14, 2025. JaHan Wang, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Banking, and Abel Montañez, Executive Vice President, Private Banking & Wealth Management, will lead the teams moving forward and will continue to serve the needs of City National's clients.

"At every step, Kelly has led with empathy, vision and resiliency, and she has left an indelible mark on City National," said Howard Hammond, CEO, City National Bank. "I am grateful for her extraordinary leadership, collaboration, and the profound impact she has made on our organization, colleagues and clients. She has prepared two extraordinary leaders, JaHan and Abel, as they take on increased responsibilities. I wish Kelly all the best in this next exciting chapter and thank her for the lasting impact she has made on us all."

"I am deeply grateful to all my colleagues and clients who have made my experience at City National truly remarkable," said Coffey. "Every day, I have felt honored to lead this team of professionals in serving the needs of our clients and the entertainment industry at large. I have built meaningful relationships that will last a lifetime and am so grateful to have earned the trust of our clients and colleagues over the last few years. I am proud to have helped grow and develop the next generation of leadership at the bank who have never lost focus on the needs of our clients. I'm confident City National's unwavering dedication to the entertainment industry will only grow under JaHan's leadership, and that we will continue to competitively serve our wealth and private banking clients with Abel's guidance."

About JaHan Wang

JaHan Wang is City National's Executive Vice President of Entertainment Banking and a member of the company's Senior Management Team. His team of banking professionals provides custom financing, lending, investing and accounting solutions to clients in film, television, sports, Broadway theater, music and Latin entertainment.

JaHan has more than 30 years of banking experience. He joined City National in 2007 as a vice president and senior credit officer before becoming senior vice president and East Coast regional manager for Entertainment Banking in 2021. In that role, he oversaw City National's Entertainment Banking offices in New York, Miami, Nashville and Atlanta. JaHan was named Executive Vice President for Entertainment Banking in 2023. Prior to City National, he worked as a relationship banker in Citibank's national corporate bank and in JPMorgan Chase's mid-corporate banking division.

JaHan is active in the community. In Los Angeles, he serves on the board of The Geffen Playhouse and is a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles. He has also supported numerous nonprofits in and around New York City, including New York Cares and the Central Park Conservancy. He was named to the Class of 2022 by Leadership Music, a highly selective national nonprofit for recognized music industry leaders.

JaHan earned degrees in marketing and finance at the University of Maryland, College Park.

About Abel Montañez

Abel Montañez is Executive Vice President of Private Banking & Wealth Management, which is part of the Entertainment group at City National Bank. In this role, he leads the comprehensive set of wealth management teams at City National, including City National Rochdale, City National Securities, trust and estate services, and client advisory and services. He is a member of the company's Senior Management Team.

Abel has more than 20 years of experience in private wealth management. He joined City National in June 2021 from Wells Fargo Private Bank, where he oversaw the Los Angeles market as regional managing director. Abel joined Wells Fargo in 2007 as a wealth advisor. During his 14 years at the bank, he was consistently recognized as one of the top advisors in the company. Prior to Wells Fargo, Abel worked at Citi Private Bank, where he co-led a team of advisors focused primarily on ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. He was named a "Banking and Finance Visionary" by Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing in 2023.

Abel is active in the community. He serves on the board of directors for Foothill Family Services, a nonprofit organization serving at-risk children and families in Southern California. He also serves on the corporate advisory board for the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California (USC).

Abel received his master's and bachelor's degrees in finance from the Marshall School of Business at USC. As an undergrad, he was a member of the Trojan baseball team that won four consecutive conference titles and a Division I national championship.

About City National

City National Bank, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada, is the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles with $94 billion in assets as of October 31, 2024. Founded in 1954, City National provides personalized banking, investment and trust services in select markets including Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Delaware, Las Vegas, Washington D.C. and Miami.* In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $103 billion in client investment assets. City National is dedicated to strengthening communities, and in 2023 alone, the company made more than $11 million in charitable contributions to nonprofits that support the communities it serves. For more information about City National, visit the company's website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

