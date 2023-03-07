National Firm Aims to Enhance Parks & Recreation Services for Residents and Visitors

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) announced they were selected by the City of Abilene, TX, to operate and manage their aquatic center, Adventure Cove. SFC was selected from a group of finalists after a rigorous selection process that included an evaluation of financial stability, experience in the aquatics industry, and customer service. The City of Abilene is excited to work with SFC to provide a world-class aquatic facility for its community.

City of Abilene, TX Selects Sports Facilities Companies As Operating Partner for Aquatic Center

"We are delighted to partner with Sports Facilities Companies because of their industry leadership and national expertise in sports, recreation, and aquatics," said Lesli Andrews, Director of Parks & Recreation. "They have a proven track record of successfully operating aquatic centers and have demonstrated their ability to partner with local government leaders to meet the needs of our citizens. This alliance will benefit our community in many ways, and I am excited to witness the growth SFC will bring to Abilene."

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) operate more than 40 properties nationwide in 17 states, including nine other venues with pools, splash pads, or aquatic centers. SFC also brings with them a strategic partnership with the industry-leading aquatics planning and design firm Counsilman-Hunsaker to ensure the highest quality pool maintenance and an American Red Cross lifeguard certification program.

"Our team is delighted to be selected to serve The City of Abilene and Adventure Cove," says SFC Account Executive Gregg Wisecarver. "Our operating model is designed to keep us aligned with the City's goals and its residents' values. We are excited to build on the park's existing services to give stakeholders a best-in-class aquatic experience. We look forward to welcoming even more guests for 2023 and beyond."

Adventure Cove is a seasonal aquatic center and waterpark that includes a leisure pool with a zero-depth beach entry, a lazy river, multiple water slides, concessions, and a party pavilion in an enjoyable, family-friendly atmosphere. SFC plans to implement a "Guests First" policy and additional safety and guest experience standards, revamp concessions, and expand program offerings.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) are the Nation's leading resources for the management and development of sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. As a turn-key solution for community leaders and developers alike, SFC services span the gamut of sports and recreation needs from sports tourism & recreation master planning, program planning, and feasibility through professional facility management services. Our 40+ managed venues and 1500+ team members, represented by the SF Network, welcome more than 25 million guest visits and produce over $250 million in economic impact each year. To learn more, please visit SportsFacilities.com and theSFnetwork.com.

