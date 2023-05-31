City of Atlanta Awards Multi-Year Contract to Carbyne and Goes Live with New System to Enhance Emergency Response Capabilities and Improve Public Safety

News provided by

Carbyne

31 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

With Carbyne's advanced emergency collaboration platform, Atlanta will be able to deliver faster, more accurate emergency response and ultimately save lives

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne, the leading provider of cloud-native public safety communications, today announced that the City of Atlanta, Georgia is now live on the Carbyne Platform, which equips the city's 9-1-1 call center with enhanced capabilities for faster, more efficient, and accurate emergency response.

Continue Reading

E911 Director Desiree Arnold of the Atlanta Police Department said, "The integration of Carbyne's Platform will significantly boost our emergency response capabilities, making the City of Atlanta a safer place to live, work, and visit. By equipping our call takers with more accurate, complete information in real-time, we are not only speeding up our response times but also ensuring our dispatchers can respond more precisely and efficiently. Our goal is to ensure that the necessary aid reaches the exact location when it's most needed, and thanks to Carbyne's innovative technology, we're poised to accomplish this with greater efficiency and effectiveness than ever."

Carbyne Universe is a rich media Over-The-Top (OTT) call management solution that provides a holistic, immersive view of an incident. It collects and integrates rich media with data from the caller and presents it in a unified interface. Carbyne allows call takers to receive precise location data, see live video, chat via text, and gather other valuable information from emergency callers. With Carbyne's Responder Connect feature, first responders also can share vital information in real-time, further enhancing situational awareness. The Video WallBoard platform offers a comprehensive visual representation of ongoing incidents, ensuring that dispatchers can track and manage emergencies with maximum precision. Carbyne enables 9-1-1 call centers and first responders to have better situational awareness and more quickly and accurately assess and respond to incidents.

"We are thrilled to welcome the City of Atlanta to the Carbyne family. At Carbyne, our topmost priority is to enhance public safety and save lives," said Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne. "We are proud to support the City of Atlanta's forward-thinking approach to emergency response. With our technology, we aim to help Atlanta's public safety departments perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively. Together, we can make a real difference because every person counts."

Carbyne is committed to ensuring public safety through innovative technology. To learn more, visit carbyne.com.

About Carbyne:

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at www.carbyne.com

SOURCE Carbyne

Also from this source

Carbyne Launches Live Audio Translation for APEX Emergency Call Platform

Carbyne Met Rigorous Industry Security Standards with SOC 2 and HIPAA/HITECH Audit Completion

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.