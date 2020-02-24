City of Columbia Engages ICF to Develop CDBG-Mitigation Plan

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Columbia, South Carolina, has awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a small three-year contract to develop the city's first-ever disaster management Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Action Plan (CDBG-Mitigation).

As part of the plan development process, ICF will coordinate Columbia's public engagement efforts and design its mitigation needs assessment. The company will also help develop the city's CDBG-Mitigation programs which includes devising policies and procedures, leading training and technical assistance, providing quality assurance and quality control tools, and establishing measures to control waste, fraud and abuse.

"Each year, more communities are at risk from increasingly intense events, and well-conceived, well-executed mitigation programs are the only way to break the cycle," said Andrew LaVanway, ICF senior vice president and disaster management division lead. "Whole-community mitigation is much more than moving dirt and re-routing water. It's purposefully planning for the unexpected to reduce long-term risk to life and property. We look forward to helping Columbia in these critical planning efforts."

ICF has been on the ground for some of the most significant natural disasters in U.S. history. The company supports communities across the disaster management lifecycle and is an industry leader in providing end-to-end mitigation services—from assessment to public engagement and planning through implementation.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

