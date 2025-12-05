CITY OF COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 986

News provided by

Teamsters Local 986

Dec 05, 2025, 10:22 ET

Transit Employees Unite for Strong Representation and Voice on the Job

COMMERCE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 50 bus drivers for the City of Commerce have voted to join Teamsters Local 986, securing strong union representation and a pathway to improved working conditions though a legally enforceable contract.

Workers organized to address long-standing issues involving compensation and scheduling, and to ensure they have the resources necessary to perform their jobs safely and effectively.

"These new members serve the public every day, performing essential work to get people in the community where they need to go. We appreciate their trust and look forward to providing them the strong support they deserve," said Raymond B. Whitmer, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 986. "We also thank Local 495 for their support and for introducing this group of brothers and sisters to our local union."

"We stood together and built something of our own," said Cheri Haruna, worksite leader at City of Commerce Transit. "Once we came together, we took our time and chose the union partner we believed would support us best."

Teamsters Local 986 represents nearly 30,000 members across the western United States, Hawaii, and Guam. For more information, visit local986.org.

Contact:
Rene Holliday, (909) 630-5611
[email protected] 

SOURCE Teamsters Local 986

