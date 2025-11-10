TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT RIO HOTEL CASINO

Local 986 Members Demand Fair Contract and Respect from Parent Dreamscape

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 986 at the Rio Hotel and Casino have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike over unfair labor practices (ULPs). The vote follows nearly two years of stalled negotiations with Dreamscape, the property's owner and an affiliate of Hyatt Resorts.

"The Rio can afford to meet the demands of our members, but management is refusing so they can put more money in their own pockets. It's wrong, and the Teamsters are not going to let them get away with it," said Tim Vera, President of Local 986. "We know how busy things are going to get for Las Vegas in the coming weeks with Formula 1 races, Thanksgiving, and the National Finals Rodeo. We hope management has enough sense to resolve this issue now."

Nearly 100 Rio Teamsters have been working under a contract that expired in April 2024. They have filed multiple ULPs against management as frustration mounts with the Rio's refusal to bargain in good faith.

"It's time for the Rio to quit playing games and get serious at the bargaining table. We are proud of the work we do, but the way this company is treating us is unacceptable," said Jose Culin, a Rio front desk worker and member of Local 986. "This overwhelming strike authorization vote shows just how united the Teamsters are. And rest assured: every single one of us is ready to do whatever it takes to win a fair deal."

Teamsters Local 986 represents nearly 30,000 members across the western United States, Hawaii, and Guam. For more information, visit local986.org.

