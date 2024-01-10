City of Florence Selects Landis+Gyr for Grid Edge Technology to Improve Customer Service and Reliability

News provided by

Landis+Gyr

10 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Florence Electricity Department, which provides electric service to residents of Lauderdale County in Alabama, has signed a contract with Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) to deploy advanced metering and Mesh IP network technology across its service territory.

The utility will install Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® platform for advanced metering and grid edge intelligence to more than 43,000 residential and 6,000 commercial customers. Gridstream's flexible network design allows the City of Florence to use Landis+Gyr's omni-carrier cellular for data backhaul, while meters and other devices operate on an RF Mesh IP network. The utility plans to begin the first phase of deployment in January, with project completion scheduled for August 2025.

"For us, grid modernization is all about improving customer service. Transitioning to advanced metering will allow us to provide customers with better visibility into their energy use, flexible payment and billing options, as well as improved outage and restoration alerts," said Mary McDuffa, General Manager of the City of Florence Electricity Department.

The utility is also focusing on reliability improvements that will utilize voltage management, power quality metrics and OMS integration. Gridstream will also enable demand response and EV management programs.

"Grid edge technology is the main driver for the energy transformation that's underway. Flexible management of loads and capacity is crucial to maintaining resiliency," said David Chris, Senior Director of Distribution Sales at Landis+Gyr. "We're pleased to partner with the City of Florence to support critical utility business initiatives and future goals that help reduce costs and maintain reliability for their customers."

About City of Florence Electricity Department

The City of Florence Electricity Department serves over 51,000 customers in the City of Florence and Lauderdale County using 44 substations and over 3,500 miles of power lines. The utility purchases over 1.3 Billion kilowatt hours of electricity annually from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), which provides electricity for 153 Local Power Companies.

About Landis+Gyr 

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9.5 million tons of CO₂ in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,800 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com

Contact Media
Dan Jacobson | Regional Contact North America
Senior Marketing Communications Manager
[email protected]
320-307-7486
Investor inquiries: [email protected]
Media inquiries: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1672109/Landis_Gyr_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Landis+Gyr

Also from this source

An der Spitze des Fortschritts: Pioniere der Branche kündigen an, den britischen Markt für Elektrofahrzeuge grundlegend zu verändern

An der Spitze des Fortschritts: Pioniere der Branche kündigen an, den britischen Markt für Elektrofahrzeuge grundlegend zu verändern

Im Rahmen der Partnerschaft wird ein einzigartiges, landesweites Bereitstellungsmodell eingeführt, das Unternehmen Zugang zu einer kompletten...
À la pointe de l'action : les pionniers du secteur s'unissent pour annoncer un bouleversement majeur du marché britannique de la recharge des véhicules électriques

À la pointe de l'action : les pionniers du secteur s'unissent pour annoncer un bouleversement majeur du marché britannique de la recharge des véhicules électriques

Le partenariat prévoit le déploiement d'un modèle de livraison unique dans tout le pays, les entreprises pouvant accéder à l'infrastructure de...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.