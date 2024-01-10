City of Florence Selects Landis+Gyr for Grid Edge Technology to Improve Customer Service and Reliability

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Florence Electricity Department, which provides electric service to residents of Lauderdale County in Alabama, has signed a contract with Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) to deploy advanced metering and Mesh IP network technology across its service territory.

The utility will install Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® platform for advanced metering and grid edge intelligence to more than 43,000 residential and 6,000 commercial customers. Gridstream's flexible network design allows the City of Florence to use Landis+Gyr's omni-carrier cellular for data backhaul, while meters and other devices operate on an RF Mesh IP network. The utility plans to begin the first phase of deployment in January, with project completion scheduled for August 2025.

"For us, grid modernization is all about improving customer service. Transitioning to advanced metering will allow us to provide customers with better visibility into their energy use, flexible payment and billing options, as well as improved outage and restoration alerts," said Mary McDuffa, General Manager of the City of Florence Electricity Department.

The utility is also focusing on reliability improvements that will utilize voltage management, power quality metrics and OMS integration. Gridstream will also enable demand response and EV management programs.

"Grid edge technology is the main driver for the energy transformation that's underway. Flexible management of loads and capacity is crucial to maintaining resiliency," said David Chris, Senior Director of Distribution Sales at Landis+Gyr. "We're pleased to partner with the City of Florence to support critical utility business initiatives and future goals that help reduce costs and maintain reliability for their customers."

About City of Florence Electricity Department

The City of Florence Electricity Department serves over 51,000 customers in the City of Florence and Lauderdale County using 44 substations and over 3,500 miles of power lines. The utility purchases over 1.3 Billion kilowatt hours of electricity annually from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), which provides electricity for 153 Local Power Companies.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9.5 million tons of CO₂ in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,800 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

