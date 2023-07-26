City of New Orleans Executes Contract with SAFEbuilt to Assist Building Department

News provided by

SAFEbuilt

26 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW ORLEANS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of New Orleans announced today that it has hired SAFEbuilt, a leading provider of professional services, to assist with staff augmentation within the City's Office of Business and External Services (OBES). This partnership is aimed at providing high-quality services to the residents of New Orleans in an efficient and effective manner.

SAFEbuilt has extensive experience providing professional services to cities and communities across the United States. The company is known for its commitment to excellence, focus on customer satisfaction, and building strong partnerships with its clients.

"We are very excited to partner with SAFEbuilt and to have their expertise and support," said Deputy CAO for OBES Thomas Mulligan. "This partnership will allow us to further increase our staffing efforts and initiatives and attract top talent for employment while continuing to provide prompt, professional and critical services to our residents and businesses for an overall improvement of quality of life throughout the city."

Adding to these sentiments, Steve Nero, SAFEbuilt's Vice President of Sales, underscores the significance of robust collaborations. "Working hand in hand with cities like New Orleans is a testament to the importance we place on forming strong partnerships," he states. "At SAFEbuilt, we understand that when we help communities elevate their departmental capabilities, we're ensuring prompt, professional services but also the overall growth and vibrancy of the community. Our aim goes beyond simply providing services – it's about fostering a future where both the city and its residents thrive."

Under this agreement, executed in June 2023, SAFEbuilt will provide support to OBES in areas such as plan review, inspection services, permitting and code enforcement. This will allow the City to better serve its residents and provide a more efficient and streamlined process for doing business with the City of New Orleans.

"We are honored to have been selected by the City of New Orleans to assist with staff augmentation in various departments with the Office of Business and External Services," said Joe DeRosa, President and Chief Revenue Officer for SAFEbuilt. "We look forward to contributing to its continued growth and prosperity. We're excited to be a valued partner to such a historic and celebrated city.  

About SAFEbuilt

SAFEbuilt is a community development services company offering multi-disciplinary building and professional expertise in 36 states. The company employs approximately 1,700 employees serving more than 1,900 customers nationwide. SAFEbuilt offers the broadest array of community development services anchored by a sophisticated technology stack that is built to fit each customer's needs including stabilizing budgets, maximizing building department efficiencies, improving the customer experience, and accelerating both the speed to revenue for both municipalities and developers. To learn more, visit SAFEbuilt.com.

SOURCE SAFEbuilt

