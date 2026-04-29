City of Plattsburgh, NY Selects OpenGov for Citywide ERP Transformation

First multi-product ERP partnership in New York will unify operations, including billing, payroll, and permitting, to improve efficiency and service delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Plattsburgh, New York has selected OpenGov, the AI-native Public Service Platform leader for local and state governments, to replace its financial systems and modernize operations across the organization. Through this partnership, Plattsburgh will implement the OpenGov ERP with an emphasis on financial management, payroll, permitting and licensing, tax and revenue, and utility billing.

Located along Lake Champlain and serving approximately 20,000 residents, the City of Plattsburgh is replacing long-standing systems to better support complex financial operations and eliminate manual, paper-based workflows. This stems from city leaders identifying growing challenges with a system that had slow system performance, fragmented workflows, and reliance on often manual, paper-based processes.

"Our Finance Department staff has dedicated many months of research to find the best fit for the City of Plattsburgh. I am confident that this partnership with OpenGov will modernize the City of Plattsburgh's business processes and create future efficiencies," said City of Plattsburgh Mayor Wendell Hughes.

After a diligent evaluation and pre-partnership process, Plattsburgh selected OpenGov for its ability to deliver a fully integrated, end-to-end platform that connects critical functions across departments. The accounting and finance operations, along with the utility billing operations, are all going to benefit from the system upgrade by promoting more efficiencies through using a modern ERP system.

"Plattsburgh's leadership recognized the need to move beyond disconnected systems and invest in a modern foundation for the future," said Eric Fahrenkopf, Vice President of Sales at OpenGov. "We're proud to partner with the City to deliver a unified ERP that simplifies workflows, improves financial accuracy, and enables staff to spend less time on manual processes and more time serving their community."

The City is consolidating systems to reduce complexity and create a more seamless experience for both staff and residents.

Plattsburgh's decision reflects a broader shift among local governments moving away from systems that require workarounds and heavy vendor reliance towards a unified platform built for modern operations.

About OpenGov

OpenGov powers the AI-native Public Service Platform for local and state governments in the U.S. More than 2,000 agencies rely on OpenGov to connect finance, people, infrastructure, and community services in one unified system, purpose-built for government.

The platform brings together ERP, human capital management, enterprise asset management, billing and revenue, permitting and licensing, and procurement on a shared data foundation. With OG Assist, OpenGov's built-in AI, teams can surface insights, complete workflows, and make decisions in real time, without switching systems.

Learn about OpenGov's mission to power more effective and accountable government at OpenGov.com.

SOURCE OpenGov, Inc.