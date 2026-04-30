OpenGov Honors 2026 High-Performance Government Award Winners, Recognizing More Than $25 Million in Measurable Impact

14 government organizations and three partners recognized at OpenGov Conference for driving fiscal transformation, operational scale, and transparency

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OpenGov Conference 2026) — OpenGov, the AI-native Public Service Platform leader for local and state governments, today announced the winners of its 2026 High-Performance Government Awards recognizing public sector organizations delivering transformational results through technology.

The awards were presented during the OpenGov Conference, the company's annual customer event bringing together public sector leaders from across the country to share best practices and advance high-performance government.

This year, OpenGov honored 14 government organizations for redefining what high-performance government looks like, demonstrating measurable impact across finance, procurement, permitting, asset management, and full ERP modernization.

Selected from applicants nationwide, this year's winners collectively represent more than $25 million in combined savings, revenue gains, and cost avoidance; more than 100,000 public assets managed at enterprise scale; 90,000-plus infrastructure upgrades completed; more than 18,000 employees unified on modern system; and 15,000-plus vendors engaged in transparent procurement processes.

"These organizations are setting the global standard for high-performance government," said Thiago Sa Freire, CEO of OpenGov. "They are proving that when governments operate on a connected platform, they can deliver measurable outcomes at scale, without increasing resources."

OpenGov recognized the following local government agencies:

The City of Arlington, Texas: Public Works Department: Achieved zero audit errors and saved 400 hours annually by eliminating duplicate systems.

The City of Burnsville, Minnesota: Inspections Department: Established a statewide user group to scale best practices across jurisdictions.

The City of Camarillo, California: Planning, Building & Safety, Public Works Departments: Contributed product feedback that directly shaped new reporting capabilities, advancing platform innovation.

City of El Segundo, California: Community Development Department: Increased plan reviews by 35% and supported more than $200 million in commercial valuation without adding staff.

The City of Kansas City, Missouri: Public Works Department: Managed more than 100,000 streetlights and completed over 90,000 LED conversions, demonstrating sustained excellence in asset management.

The City of Killeen, Texas: Finance Department: Modernized their ERP system, unifying finance, procurement, budgeting, and tax operations.

The City of Kyle, Texas: Financial Services, Information Technology, Talent and Culture Departments, City Manager's Office: Reduced budget preparation time by up to 70% and delivered a fully digital, multilingual budget book.

The City of Maumelle, Arkansas: Planning and Economic Development Department: Increased annual permitting revenue from $2,000 to $123,000, earning state and national recognition.

The City of Miami, Florida: Department of Resilience and Public Works: Accelerated FEMA reporting and secured early disaster funding through modern asset management.

The County of Orange, California: Procurement Office: Unified procurement across 22 departments and more than 18,000 employees, transforming enterprise governance.

The City of Sandy Springs, Georgia: Community Development Department: Drove 21% permit growth, a 155% increase in inspections, and 18,500 new multifamily inspections without increasing staff.

The County of Walton, Florida: Board of County Commissioners, Central Purchasing Department: Achieved more than 20% cost savings in key bids through increased vendor participation and streamlined procurement.

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania: Office of Innovation, Strategy and Performance, Finance Office: Achieved $14 million in annual savings and cut a $50 million budget deficit in half, delivering its first unanimous bipartisan budget in over a decade.

Western Riverside Council of Governments, California: Transportation Department: Standardized their impact fee management across multiple jurisdictions, establishing a regional system of record.

OpenGov also recognized three partners for advancing innovation and customer success: England-Thims & Miller with the Partnership Leadership Award, The Nine Hertz as Professional Services Partner of the Year, and Vertosoft as High Performance Innovation Partner.

The High-Performance Government Awards highlight a growing movement among public sector leaders to modernize operations, increase transparency, and deliver better outcomes for their communities. From closing budget deficits to scaling operations without additional staff, this year's winners demonstrate how connected systems and strong leadership are transforming government performance nationwide.

About OpenGov

OpenGov powers the AI-native Public Service Platform for local and state governments in the U.S. More than 2,000 agencies rely on OpenGov to connect finance, people, infrastructure, and community services in one unified system, purpose-built for government.

The platform brings together ERP, human capital management, enterprise asset management, billing and revenue, permitting and licensing, and procurement on a shared data foundation. With OG Assist, OpenGov's built-in AI, teams can surface insights, complete workflows, and make decisions in real time, without switching systems.

Learn about OpenGov's mission to power more effective and accountable government at OpenGov.com.

SOURCE OpenGov, Inc.