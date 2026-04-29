OpenGov Brings AI to Local and State Government

At its annual conference, OpenGov unveiled its AI-native Public Service Platform, expanding ERP, HCM, and built-in AI assistant

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OpenGov Conference 2026) — OpenGov today expanded its Public Service Platform, introducing enhancements to the OpenGov ERP, HCM, and OG Assist, a built-in AI assistant. The platform brings budgeting, finance, human resources, asset management, payroll, permitting, and procurement onto a shared data foundation, with new AI capabilities across infrastructure management and permitting.

These innovations mark a continued shift from disconnected systems of record to a connected, intelligent platform built for execution, helping agencies operate more efficiently, deliver better services, and meet rising community expectations.

"From day one, our mission has been clear: power more effective and accountable government," said Thiago Sá Freire, CEO of OpenGov. "Governments don't operate in silos and their software shouldn't either. Our AI-native Public Service Platform changes that. We've always believed that government technology works better when it's built with the people who use it, and that's exactly what we do."

Built-In AI Assistant that Works Where Government Work Happens

All OpenGov products are supported by OG Assist, a built-in AI assistant. Instead of switching between systems or relying on external tools, government staff can get answers, complete tasks, and understand their data without leaving the Public Service Platform.

OG Assist uses a skills-based architecture to understand user context and deliver the right support at the right moment. It helps teams in three key ways: it explains what users are seeing and directs next steps, completes workflows and prepares actions for review, and surfaces insights across budgets, assets, and operations, with no specialized expertise required.

Unlike surface-level AI add-ons, OG Assist is built directly into the workflow layer of the platform, grounded in each customer's own data, permissions, and controls. It's tailored to the way each agency operates, with AI available when and how users choose to engage it. Data remains private to each customer, never shared across environments, and every interaction stays under user control, so teams can move faster with confidence when they want the power of AI, and stay firmly in control when they don't.

Unified ERP and HCM Connecting Finance, Workforce, and Operations

At the center of this expansion is the OpenGov ERP, now extended to include Human Capital Management (HCM), bringing finance, workforce, and operations together into one cohesive system.

Built on a common data model, the platform ensures that data is defined once and reflected in real time across every function, including workforce planning and payroll. This reduces manual work and gives leaders a clear, continuous view of operations. By unifying ERP and HCM in a single system, OpenGov aligns people, dollars, and operations, enabling governments to plan, hire, pay, and manage their workforce in direct connection with budgets and real-time financials.

OG Assist supports workflows by surfacing insights, guiding decisions, and identifying issues, moving teams from periodic processes to continuous, real-time execution.

Intelligent Infrastructure Management, End-to-End

OpenGov introduced enterprise asset management capabilities that bring planning, operations, and reporting closer together, advancing more connected, system-wide decision-making.

Within OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management, a new Work Planner and an enhanced Scenario Builder help agencies shift from reactive work to a planned, proactive approach. Work Planner automatically builds daily schedules based on workload and staff availability, assigning crews to the right tasks and reducing time spent adjusting plans. Scenario Builder unifies planning across asset types and departments, enabling teams to model investments, understand tradeoffs, and track cost, condition, risk, and activities over time in one place.

Together, these updates help agencies prioritize work and understand the impact of deferred needs, driving more informed decisions across the asset lifecycle.

AI-Powered Review for Faster Permitting

OpenGov unveiled AI Review within Permitting & Licensing designed to accelerate some of the most time-intensive steps in the permitting process.

AI supports every stage of the review process, from pre-check to intake to final plan review. AI Review brings greater transparency to applicants, surfacing issues early so they can be addressed before reaching a reviewer, reducing surprises and speeding up the process. During intake, AI helps review and validate submissions, ensuring completeness and consistency. In AI Plan Review, the system analyzes plans against applicable codes, flags risks, and surfaces clear, contextual insights for reviewers.

Together, these steps reduce resubmittals, accelerate approvals, and keep staff fully in control. This allows agencies to deliver faster, more consistent outcomes without sacrificing oversight or quality.

Taking place April 29–May 1, 2026 at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Chicago, IL, the OpenGov Conference brings together more than 1,000 public servants for a multi-day experience focused on practical innovation, hands-on training, peer learning, and real-world outcomes. To learn more about the conference, visit OpenGov.com .

About OpenGov

OpenGov powers the AI-native Public Service Platform for local and state governments in the U.S. More than 2,000 agencies rely on OpenGov to connect finance, people, infrastructure, and community services in one unified system, purpose-built for government.

The platform brings together ERP, human capital management, enterprise asset management, billing and revenue, permitting and licensing, and procurement on a shared data foundation. With OG Assist, OpenGov's built-in AI, teams can surface insights, complete workflows, and make decisions in real time, without switching systems.

Learn about OpenGov's mission to power more effective and accountable government at OpenGov.com .

SOURCE OpenGov, Inc.