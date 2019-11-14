City of Portland, Maine Partners with Wellness Workdays to Create Personalized Corporate Wellness Program

"We selected Wellness Workdays because of their experience, focus on best practices and adaptable approach," said Lynne Gaudette, Director of Occupational Health and Safety, City of Portland. "It was important that our wellness partner understand our needs and diverse population and be able to provide the strategy and roadmap to help us engage our employees and help them live their healthiest lives."

Employees will participate in wellness activities and education related to preventive and self-care, nutrition, physical activity, resilience, financial wellness, sleep and smoking cessation. The City's police department, parks and recreation, library, Public Works, long-term care center and City Hall will have access to help along their wellness journey. A robust and intuitive portal provides personalized strategies, education and fun challenges while allowing employees to track their progress, sync fitness devices, communicate with health coaches and access a wealth of wellness content.

"We are honored to partner with The City of Portland to continue developing their wellness initiatives and engage employees in their health and well-being," said Debra Wein, CEO of Wellness Workdays. "Our team is working closely with all City departments to design an approach that helps each employee focus on the areas of well-being that are important to them."

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a Massachusetts company with offices in New York, Florida and Texas that designs and delivers corporate wellness programs to promote employee health, productivity and a culture of well-being. Our subsidiary, OMC Wellness, based in Portland, Maine, provides population health management solutions utilizing onsite health coaching and proprietary technology to sustain measurable outcomes. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, which include New Balance, EMD Millipore, Putnam Investments, Cape Cod Healthcare, Brown University, Maine Department of Transportation, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Rockland Trust, Titan America, Norway Savings Bank and Harvard Business School. Visit us at www.wellnessworkdays.com or www.OMCWellness.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About the City of Portland

The City of Portland employs more than 1,400 people who are committed to encouraging innovation and focusing on continual improvement to provide safe, effective, and efficient municipal services. The Portland of today boasts one of the closest U.S. seaports to Europe with a vibrant working waterfront that includes an international marine cargo shipping terminal. The city is home to a thriving food and microbrewery scene, recently being named "Restaurant City of the Year" by Bon Appetit, as well as a deep-rooted insurance and financial industry hub with a burgeoning technology and start-up sector.

SOURCE Wellness Workdays

Related Links

http://www.wellnessworkdays.com

