City of The Hague: Free cybersecurity support program for 200 humanitarian NGOs in The Hague

News provided by

City of The Hague

05 Oct, 2023, 07:06 ET

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A non-profit consortium will offer free cybersecurity support to almost 200 humanitarian NGOs in The Hague in the next 1,5 years. 'The Cyber Secure The Hague: NGO Support Program' is a consortium that consists of the CyberPeace Institute, The Hague Humanity Hub (HHH), the Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure (DIVD) and CSIRT.global – and co-funded by the City of The Hague. The official launch of this program was at the ONE Conference that took place in The Hague on 3 and 4 October.

Mr. Jan van Zanen, Mayor of The Hague: "For more than a century now, we have been the city of peace and justice. The home of international institutions surrounded by an extensive network of businesses and organizations. This unique collection of organizations and institutions raises security issues. The urgency of this issue is something I experience daily. Non-governmental organizations, businesses and people must learn to deal with the opportunities and threats brought by digitalization. As a city, we are therefore launching a cybersecurity program for NGOs."

Why is The Hague offering this program?
The Hague is home to numerous NGOs that play an important role in international peace, justice and security. They operate at the forefront of geopolitics and conflict across the globe. Unfortunately, this puts them in the crosshairs of state actors and criminals. As a result, cyberattacks on NGOs are increasing both in frequency and impact. Recent cyberattacks have affected both large international organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross and UN agencies and small NGOs such as Roots of Peace and Insecurity Insights.

About the 'Cyber Secure The Hague: NGO Support Program' 
The consortium aims to build up the cyber capacity of vulnerable communities by conducting cybersecurity assessments and providing free resources, tools, support, automated vulnerability scans solutions, targeted training, digitalization and cyber hygiene best practices customized per each organization's needs. Ultimately, the project will strengthen the NGO ecosystem in The Hague and allow NGOs to have sustainable international impact by increased cybersecurity.

Please find the full press release: https://thehague.com/partners/en/news/free-cybersecurity-support-program-200-humanitarian-ngos-the-hague 

Please read the background story on: https://storiesofpurpose.thehague.com/rule-law/how-prevent-200-ngos-hague-shutting-down-after-cyberattack  

SOURCE City of The Hague

