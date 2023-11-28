City Unions Applaud Board of Supervisors for Placing Police Full Staffing Act on March Ballot

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safer Smarter SF — a coalition of San Francisco unions representing emergency room nurses, 911 operators, human services workers and other city employees — applauds the decision of the Board of Supervisors today to place the Police Full Staffing Act on the March 2024 ballot. The proposed Charter Amendment would fund police minimum staffing and recruitment efforts with the use of corporate tax revenue so that nurses, dispatchers, and other city services aren't threatened by an even larger deficit.

Safer Smarter SF coalition logo

"With this measure we can have a fully staffed police department and an effective public safety net," said Supervisor Ahsha Safaí.

"We applaud the Board of Supervisors for letting the voters choose a sensible approach to public safety," said Kristin Hardy, Vice President of SEIU 1021, which represents nurses at San Francisco General Hospital, 911 dispatchers and other public workers. "If San Franciscans vote to support the Police Full Staffing Act, our union is committed to making sure the city's biggest corporations pay their fair share for a safer San Francisco."

BACKGROUND:

Safer Smarter SF is a growing coalition of small businesses and unions across San Francisco who are advocating for new revenue streams to fund life-saving City services: Small Business Forward, SEIU Local 1021, IFPTE Local 21, SF Building and Construction Trades Council.

Safer Smarter SF released new polling , conducted by David Binder Research from October 25-29, 2023, among 400 likely primary election voters in San Francisco. It shows that voters identify many other city services and programs as more critical for the city fund than fully funding the police department.

SOURCE IFPTE Local 21